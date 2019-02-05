2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty revealed: Gasser steps up

The updated Ford F-Series 2020 Super Duty battle the redesigned Ram Heavy Duty and Chevrolet Silverado HD pickup trucks with a newly optional 7.3-liter V-8 gasoline engine and a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The new 7.3-liter V-8 engine joins a carried-over 6.2-liter gas V-8 base engine and an updated 6.7-liter turbodiesel V-8. Ford jettisoned last year's 6-speed automatic transmission in favor of a new 10-speed automatic that pairs to all three engines and includes a number of drive modes for various types of terrain.

Ford did not say how much power the new 7.3-liter V-8 will make or what it will be rated to tow.

2020 Ford Super Duty F-350

The updated 6.7-liter turbodiesel engine will again be optional and it benefits from new fuel injectors, pistons, and beefed-up internals. It's not clear if the turbodiesel's maximum tow rating will increase with the new automatic transmission. With the outgoing 6-speed automatic, the 2019 Super Duty was rated to tow as much as 35,000 pounds.

Ram made headlines in January at the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit when the truckmaker announced that a version of its new heavy duty truck will be rated to tow 35,100 pounds.

Otherwise, the updated Super Duty enters the new year with revised styling up front that Ford said optimizes airflow to the big engines. Various minor updates inside the truck include different wood paneling and a synthetic suede headliner for the range-topping Super Duty Limited trim level.

2020 Ford Super Duty

Tech upgrades for the new year include USB-C ports, a wireless charging pad, and a system called Pro Trailer Backup Assist designed to help drivers negotiate tight parking situations by using a separate knob that interfaces with the truck's electric power steering to control an attached trailer.

Additionally, the 2020 F-Series Super Duty will come standard with automatic emergency braking in XLT and higher trim levels.

Ford said that the new Super Duty trucks will arrive in dealers this fall.