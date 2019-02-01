2020 Subaru Legacy, 2019 Corvette Final Edition, EV charging confusion: What's New @ The Car Connection

Tesla-like touchscreen to take center stage on 2020 Subaru Legacy

The 2020 Subaru Legacy that will debut at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show in early February will feature a vertically arranged touchscreen for infotainment not unlike that used on Tesla and Volvo vehicles.

Florida ranked most dangerous state for pedestrians

Pedestrians walking in populous areas of Florida are more likely to be struck and killed by a vehicle than in any other state. A new study found Florida is the most dangerous place for walking in the U.S., with several Sunshine State cities ranked in the top 20 areas for pedestrian deaths.

Mercedes-Benz to unlock optional tech for a price after cars are bought

Mercedes-Benz will leave the door open to sell owners optional features in its cars even after they've taken delivery.

2019 Chevrolet Corvette Final Edition for Europe

From Motor Authority:

2019 Chevrolet Corvette Final Edition lands in Europe

Chevrolet Europe has launched the 2019 Corvette Final Edition in the old world, and it could mark the beginning of the C7-generation's parade lap.

1964 1/2 Ford Mustang: 100 Cars That Matter

Also-rans and wannabes would come and go, and some remain today, including the Chevrolet Camaro. But the Ford Mustang is the original pony car—a car that would define an entire segment in the years to come.

Lamborghini explains how Aventador SVJ's active aero works

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is the current king of the Nürburgring Nordschleife, in no small part thanks to its wild active aerodynamic system the company calls Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva 2.0.

Chargeway Beacon - Forth electric vehicle showcase, Portland

From Green Car Reports:

Chargeway Beacon to help shoppers and dealers navigate past EV charging confusion

Multiple electric vehicles arriving this year promise a driving range of more than 200 miles.

Commentary: Tesla races to outrun perfect storm from tax credit, production, cost hurdles

Tesla's earnings call on Wednesday showed the company making money—but struggling to keep doing so.

Forget light poles, British firm to build chargers from cable boxes

The future of electric-car charging may be down in the trenches.