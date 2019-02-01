Ta-ta for now: World's cheapest car to end production next year

Tata Nano Twist (Images: Indian Autos Blog)
Sean Szymkowski Sean Szymkowski Contributor
February 1, 2019

The Tata Nano aimed to revolutionize how India's population moved around the country with an affordable price. Instead, it turned into an ugly sales flop. Next year marks the end of the line for the jellybean-shaped car

AFP reported Monday that new emissions and safety regulations in India mean domestic automaker Tata would need to invest considerably in the microcar to keep it in production. That's something the automaker isn't willing to do, according to Mayank Pareek, president of passenger vehicles at Tata.

Tata is scheduled to pull the plug on the Nana in April 2019 after 10 years on the market. The Nano burst onto the scene in 2009 and made a huge splash, even outside of its home market. Its $2,200 price captured audiences wowed by the thought of affordable transportation. Unfortunately, India's status-conscious culture rejected the idea of a car's cheapness. Marketed as an affordable alternative to a motorcycle, the Nano instead earned a reputation as India's "poor-man" car.

CHECK OUT: Hey, Toyota, It Could Be Worse: You Could Have Flaming Tatas

Further, the Nano was then plagued by safety concerns. Numerous Nano engines spontaneously burst into flames and fire engulfed the cars.

The reality of failure quickly set in. Tata reportedly hoped to sell 25,000 units a month. In a few years, the automaker had sold a couple hundred cars. In 2013, Tata refreshed the car, but safety concerns hit the model again when it failed independent crash tests.

Tata's dream of transforming transportation in India never took off, but the Nano certainly left its mark on the world one way or another.

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2019 Mazda 3 first drive: Welcoming a “hip” era for Zoom-Zoom 2019 Mazda 3 first drive: Welcoming a “hip” era for Zoom-Zoom
2019 Honda Passport first drive: Five seats, just right 2019 Honda Passport first drive: Five seats, just right
2020 Lincoln Aviator luxury SUV lands for $52,195 2020 Lincoln Aviator luxury SUV lands for $52,195
2019 Honda Passport crossover SUV: Five seats, $33,035 to start 2019 Honda Passport crossover SUV: Five seats, $33,035 to start
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.