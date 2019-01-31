Tesla-like touchscreen to take center stage on 2020 Subaru Legacy

2020 Subaru Legacy teased ahead of 2019 Chicago Auto Show debut
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz Senior Editor
January 31, 2019

The 2020 Subaru Legacy that will debut at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show in early February will feature a vertically arranged touchscreen for infotainment not unlike that used on Tesla and Volvo vehicles.

Subaru released a teaser image of the 2020 Legacy's dashboard but didn't specify the screen's dimensions.

MORE: Subaru Forester: The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy 2018

From the image, it appears that the screen absorbs most climate and audio controls, though there are separate buttons and knobs for temperature, defroster, volume, and tuning. The Legacy will also apparently offer both heated and cooled front seats for the first time.

Additionally, it looks like the Legacy will offer the driver-attention monitor that debuted on the 2019 Subaru Forester. The system uses an infrared camera that watches the driver's eyes to ensure that they're on the road and not looking down at a smartphone. The driver-attention system doesn't interact with any of the Forester's safety systems, but it sounds an alert if it determines the driver is either too distracted or too tired.

With the 2020 Legacy, Subaru will be the first mainstream automaker to make a vertical screen standard fare on a vehicle that's not a crossover SUV. The 2020 Ford Explorer crossover SUV and 2019 Ram 1500 pickup truck are also available with tall, tablet-like displays.

It's likely that the new Legacy will share its dashboard with the next Subaru Outback, too.

We'll know more Feb. 7 when the 2020 Legacy makes its debut in Chicago.

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2019 Honda Passport first drive: Five seats, just right 2019 Honda Passport first drive: Five seats, just right
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali review update: The tailgate you want, the interior you don't 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali review update: The tailgate you want, the interior you don't
2019 Honda Passport crossover SUV: Five seats, $33,035 to start 2019 Honda Passport crossover SUV: Five seats, $33,035 to start
2019 Mazda 3 first drive: Welcoming a “hip” era for Zoom-Zoom 2019 Mazda 3 first drive: Welcoming a “hip” era for Zoom-Zoom
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.