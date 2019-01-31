Kia Rio crash test, Motor Authority redesign, VW beach buggy revived: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Kia Rio nabs Top Safety Pick award

The 2019 Kia Rio may be an inexpensive subcompact car, but the IIHS awarded the sub-compact car a Top Safety Pick award.

Uber to offer free rides to fans of Super Bowl loser

There will be one silver lining for Los Angeles Rams or New England Patriot fans on Super Bowl Sunday: they may be able to snag a free ride home from their game-watching party.

Volvo green-lighted to test self-driving cars in Sweden

A Volvo joint venture will take to Swedish highways to test a Level 4 self-driving car later this year, Reuters reported Monday.

Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2019 finalists

From Motor Authority:

Welcome to the new Motor Authority

The paint is barely dry, but I'd like to welcome you to the new Motor Authority.

1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata: 100 Cars That Matter

Small roadsters were a dying breed in the 1980s. A decade earlier, tiny British and Italian sports cars darted across Europe and America, but by 1989, most were history. It was up to the 1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata to rekindle their spirit.

2020 Toyota Tacoma teased with fresh headlights

The 2019 Chicago Auto Show will play host to a refreshed 2020 Toyota Tacoma, and the brand provided a teaser shot of the updated truck Tuesday.

Volkswagen Geneva Show Electric Buggy concept

From Green Car Reports:

Volkswagen confirms electric dune buggy concept for Geneva auto show

A VW beach buggy made for blasting over the sand may ride again.

Tesla turned a profit at the end of 2018; Model Y coming by end of 2020

Tesla recorded a $139 million profit for the last quarter of 2018, smaller than the $311 million quarterly profit before it, but ended 2018 down nearly $1 billion, the automaker told investors Wednesday.

Shell acquisition of charging network Greenlots points to juice as the new gas

Electric cars are getting the attention of oil companies.