Digital license plates, 2019 Audi Q8 driven, Nissan Leaf Plus extended range: What's New @ The Car Connection

Arizona becomes third state to offer digital license plates

Following California and Michigan, Arizona last week became the third state to introduce digital license plates as an option for motorists.

Just 1 in 5 iPhone users enable Do Not Disturb mode

It turns out that Apple iPhone users aren't enabling the "Do Not Disturb" mode that silences calls and text messages when the smartphone thinks its owner may be driving.

Volvo green-lighted to test self-driving cars in Sweden

A Volvo joint venture will take to Swedish highways to test a Level 4 self-driving car later this year, Reuters reported Monday.

2019 Audi Q8, Park City to Telluride

From Motor Authority:

2019 Audi Q8 review update: Luxury crossover lode runner

Lights flicker underneath champagne-dry powder that dusts the old marquee at the Egyptian Theatre in Park City, Utah.

Porsche counts down its top 5 fastest street-legal cars

Porsche knows a thing or two about building sports cars, but the brand's "Top 5" series returns with an episode dedicated to the fastest among the marque's historic portfolio.

Mercedes-Benz wants to sell optional features after a new vehicle purchase

The buying process won't be over for Mercedes-Benz owners after they take their new car home. The luxury brand has introduced a new feature via its Mercedes Me application that allows owners to purchase optional features after the car has left the dealer.

2019 Nissan Leaf

From Green Car Reports:

2019 Nissan Leaf Plus gets longer range in cheapest trim

New California regulatory compliance documents hint that lower trim levels of the upcoming 2019 Nissan Leaf Plus will be the ones with the longest range.

How soon do you expect an electric Ford F-150 to arrive? Twitter poll results

We've called this year the year of the electric SUV, for the number of such vehicles expected to hit the streets in 2019.

Some of the fastest electric-car chargers were down: Would anyone have noticed yet? (Updated)

Electric car owners who are planning to use the DC fast chargers that are part of the Electrify America network may want to allow a little extra time in their plans over the coming days and weeks.