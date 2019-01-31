Uber to offer free rides to fans of Super Bowl loser

There will be one silver lining for Los Angeles Rams or New England Patriot fans on Super Bowl Sunday: they may be able to snag a free ride home from their game-watching party.

According to The Boston Globe, Uber will offer free rides in the metro area that loses the big game. Given that the Boston and Los Angeles areas are sprawling metropolises, Uber may be very busy lugging home unhappy fans. 

The free rides have a catch: they're capped at $50 trips as part of the program Uber calls "Unhappy Hour." The promotion will run for one hour after the big game ends and the NFL crowns its latest Super Bowl champion.

There is one more catch, however. To take advantage of Unhappy Hour, users will need to enroll in Uber's new rewards program. The program launched in select cities last November, but recently expanded to both Boston and Los Angeles. Once a user becomes a rewards member, they will see a promo code displayed in the Uber app that they can enter in the "Payment" section and select a $50 worth of free UberX, UberXL, or Uber Pool.

For those who use Uber often, the rewards program provides a few benefits in every tier of the program from a Blue tier to Diamond level. 

The Patriots will take on the Rams this Sunday with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST.

