2019 Kia Rio nabs Top Safety Pick award

The 2019 Kia Rio may be an inexpensive subcompact car, but the IIHS awarded the sub-compact car a Top Safety Pick award.

Earning a Top Safety Pick means the 2019 Rio managed a "Good" rating in the driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraint tests. Additionally, all Top Safety Picks must score a "Good" or "Acceptable" rating in the passenger-side small overlap front test. The Rio earned the latter.

The IIHS also said the Rio offers "Superior" crash avoidance and mitigation features for front-crash prevention, another important credential to earn the Top Safety Pick. Finally, winners must also receive an "Acceptable" or "Good" headlight rating. The insurance-funded safety body found the Rio offers "Poor" lights in the regular S trim, but "Good" headlights when equipped with an optional technology package. That option package also unlocks the active safety tech that helped the Rio earn the award.

The Rio starts at $15,390 for a base LX model, while the S trim costs $16,190. It will take an extra $800 atop the $16,190 to receive the safest headlights and active safety technology, which brings the total to $17,915. That includes a mandatory destination fee.

It's also worth noting the Top Safety Pick applies to both the four-door sedan and five-door hatchback models. The car's corporate cousin, the Hyundai Accent, also earned a Top Safety Pick as well.