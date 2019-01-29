2019 Honda Passport driven, Uncrashable Mercedes-Benz, Electric cars in US: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Honda Passport first drive: Five seats, just right

2019 Ram 1500 recalled over potential steering fault

A faulty fastener that may lead to the loss of power steering prompted Fiat Chrysler Automobiles last week to issue a recall for its 2019 Ram 1500 pickup truck. The defective part is a battery ground circuit fastener, the automaker said.

2019 Honda Passport crossover SUV: Five seats, $33,035 to start

When it goes on sale next month, the 2019 Honda Passport will cost $33,035 for the base Sport trim level. That lands it square in the middle of a growing five-seat crossover SUV market that includes rivals such as the $31,090 Ford Edge, $32,315 Nissan Murano, and $35,490 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Class, photo by Ronan Glon

From Motor Authority:

Mercedes-Benz says an uncrashable car is possible

Mercedes-Benz believes it can build a car capable of avoiding crashes, and it plans to show its vision with a new concept vehicle this year.

"Speed Kings" is theme for 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed

“Motorsport has always been about pushing man and machine to the very limit, and this year, Goodwood will celebrate the people and machinery that set the benchmark or raised the bar,” the hosts of the annual Festival of Speed said in announcing the theme for the 2019 event — “Speed Kings — Motorsport’s Record Breakers.”

The Porsche White Collection is heavenly motoring bliss

This might be the afterlife for Porsche enthusiasts. It's called The White Collection. Location? Unknown. The collection owner? Also unknown. All we know is the white walls and pristine white floors house a collection of low-mileage Porsche sports cars and supercars all finished in, you guessed it, white.

George Parrott's 2018 Tesla Model 3 with orange wrap [CREDIT: George Parrott]

From Green Car Reports:

US has world's second highest electric-car population

The race is on to see which countries can sell the most electric cars in an effort to reduce global warming.

Mazda rotary range-extended EV and diesel engine both coming, but no US hybrids for now

A look under the hood of Mazda’s future includes a patchwork of “what if” possibilities and a series of juggled timelines.

Ford Mustang Hybrid: Oughta have a V-8?

In an era of spreading electric cars and more stringent fuel-economy and emissions standards, some muscle cars are losing their signature V-8 engines.