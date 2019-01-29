2019 Ram 1500 recalled over potential steering fault

A faulty fastener that may lead to the loss of power steering prompted Fiat Chrysler Automobiles last week to issue a recall for its 2019 Ram 1500 pickup truck. The defective part is a battery ground circuit fastener, the automaker said.

About 160,000 2019 Ram 1500 models are affected. FCA said that about a third of the affected trucks are still at dealerships and haven't been sold yet, however. An internal investigation discovered the problem after reports of power steering loss in the truck.

The battery ground circuit fastener could become loose enough to create an open circuit intermittently and cut power steering temporarily while driving. The unexpected loss of power steering can increase in the risk for a crash and cause unexpected oversteer or understeer. FCA said the ground circuit fasteners may not have been installed and secured properly during production.

FCA said is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the new recall, and the automaker added that additional vehicles are affected outside of the U.S. Models in Canada, Mexico, and various countries outside of the NAFTA region will also be subject to the new recall.

Additional information surrounding the recall is not available from the NHTSA yet as the agency gets back to work after a 35-day partial government shutdown. The shutdown left employees furloughed and the agency unable to approve new recalls.

FCA did not say when it plans to alert owners or when the recall will begin.