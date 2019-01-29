2019 Honda Passport crossover SUV: Five seats, $33,035 to start

When it goes on sale next month, the 2019 Honda Passport will cost $33,035 for the base Sport trim level. That lands it square in the middle of a growing five-seat crossover SUV market that includes rivals such as the $31,090 Ford Edge, $32,315 Nissan Murano, and $35,490 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The Passport shares its underpinnings and engine with the Honda Pilot, but it's six inches shorter and has five seats instead of eight. Curiously, it's also $500 more expensive to start, although the Pilot LX lacks a few features such as 20-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, and keyless ignition that are standard on the Passport Sport.

The Passport Sport comes with a suite of active safety tech including automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control, plus a 5.0-inch basic radio display.

Stepping up to the $37,450 Passport EX-L nets leather upholstery, power-adjustable heated front seats, an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a power tailgate, and a power moonroof.

The Passport Touring trim level adds navigation, upgraded LED headlights, heated rear seats, roof rails, and wider tires for $40,325.

On the Passport Sport, EX-L, and Touring trim levels, all-wheel drive costs $1,900.

The range-topping Passport Elite comes only with all-wheel drive for $44,725. It adds cooled front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a wireless charging pad for smartphones.