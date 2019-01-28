2019 Mazda 3 driven, Vintage Corvette ZR-1, Tesla Model 3 vs Model S: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Mazda 3 - first drive - Los Angeles, January 2019
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz Senior Editor
January 28, 2019

2019 Mazda 3 first drive: Welcoming a “hip” era for Zoom-Zoom

Before letting us drive its redesigned 2019 Mazda 3, the company’s engineers had us spend time on core-strengthening desk-chair toppers popular in Japan.

Chinese auto brand Zotye details its US-market push

Chinese automaker Zotye last week named its first U.S. dealerships as it prepares to launch in 2020, and it's not following in the tire tracks of other new brands by sticking to coastal areas to start.

Self-driving bar will gladly pour one out on the go

The future both thrills and frightens us.

1990 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

1990 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

From Motor Authority:

1990 Chevy Corvette ZR-1, the "Corvette From Hell": 100 Cars That Matter

They called it “King of the Hill”—and when it emerged in 1990, the Chevy Corvette ZR-1 would forever reformat what drivers thought about GM’s ever-evolving sports car.

2020 Porsche Cayenne coupe spy shots and video

A coupe-like version of the Porsche Cayenne has been rumored for several years and prototypes testing in the wild confirm the vehicle is finally coming.

Help wanted at Lexus: Now seeking Cadillac Escalade fighter, start immediately

Starved for a newer brute 'ute with curb appeal, Lexus dealers tell the automaker they could use a competitive SUV to fight the literal and figurative juggernaut in the class, the Cadillac Escalade.

George Parrott's 2018 Tesla Model 3 with orange wrap [CREDIT: George Parrott]

George Parrott's 2018 Tesla Model 3 with orange wrap [CREDIT: George Parrott]

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla Model 3 vs Model S: Tighter dragstrip times, sharper traction system

Tesla claims some astonishingly quick acceleration times, and for some of us, testing and verifying those times are part of the fun.

Ford Mustang Hybrid: Oughta have a V-8?

In an era of spreading electric cars and more stringent fuel-economy and emissions standards, some muscle cars are losing their signature V-8 engines.

Blowing away dirty energy: Wind to pass hydro as top renewable in 2019

For electric-car drivers looking to emit less pollution as the drive, 2019 could be a banner year.

