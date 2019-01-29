Ford aiming to keep customers with new rewards program

Ford owners will soon have a new rewards program like those offered by airlines and grocery stores aimed at increasing loyalty and boosting service center visits.

After announcing the rewards program last year without details, Ford went into detail at the National Auto Dealers Association meeting last week, Automotive News reported. All but four of its dealers opted into the program,.

Customers will track points earned via a FordPass smartphone application. Those who sign up initially will receive $210 in credits for service at their dealership and future rewards will include complimentary maintenance and other "actions." Service visits will earn points that Ford drivers can use in the future and can be transferred to other dealers. Most importantly, Ford said it will cover the costs for rewards and dealers won't have to foot the bill.

Chairman of the Ford National Dealer Council Todd Dyer said he's happy with how the program aims to build a better connection between a dealer and the customer. He told Automotive News that he thinks more customers will stick to dealers for service, and hopefully, return with their business when it's time to purchase a new vehicle.

The program also rolls out after dealership profits dipped in 2018 over 2017. Ford said it will tweak its floorplan assistance to help offset rising interest rates, which make auto loans and leases more expensive for buyers. Customers will likely see the rewards program roll out this April.

