2019 Mazda 3 first drive: Welcoming a “hip” era for Zoom-Zoom

Before letting us drive its redesigned 2019 Mazda 3, the company’s engineers had us spend time on core-strengthening desk-chair toppers popular in Japan.

No, it wasn’t because they saw too many beer guts in the room. In designing and engineering the latest version of the Mazda 3—the top-selling Mazda nameplate ever, at more than 6 million globally since 2003—the carmaker’s development engineers didn’t want to shoot from the hip.

And yet, after some fundamental human-factors work on what minimizes head motion, neck strain, and all that can make a vehicle less enjoyable to drive, they ended up focusing in on the hips. Those core-strength contraptions underscored that if we’re trying too hard with certain muscles to stabilize ourselves in relatively subtle motions, then the car won’t be enjoyable to passengers, or to the driver, as you drive quickly.

DON'T MISS: 2019 Mazda 3 costs $21,895, cheapest AWD model adds $3,000

That birthed what global vehicle development boss Hiroyuki Matsumoto calls an entirely new way and order for developing vehicles, one that is already being used for other future vehicles from the automaker.

2019 Mazda 3 - first drive - Los Angeles, January 2019

The first from a new development strategy

With that in mind, as we headed up the esses of the Angeles Crest Highway, our first impression was that the new 3 has less “bite” going into fast corners, or in any abrupt maneuver, and yet the instant after the suspension starts loading up, it feels more precise and natural—yes, even versus the current car.

Looking for some clarifications on these seemingly conflicting impressions, we asked Dave Coleman, Mazda’s U.S. vehicle development engineer and all-around dynamics wizard. Turns out, the front suspension of the new car is actually firmer all around, he said, assuring us that what we felt was the net effect of tires chosen for slightly softer sidewalls, a slight change in geometry in front, a longer steering ratio, and perhaps most of all, the switch to a torsion-beam layout in back.

Moving to a torsion-beam rear was an eyebrow-raiser for enthusiasts of a brand that has in recent years tacked toward handling and fun. There are obvious price and packaging advantages to this—like a lower trunk floor—but Mazda insists that this brings greater precision and a more natural feel as g-forces initially build (and those muscles start to tense up) and in quick transitions.

It makes a difference in abrupt real-world maneuvers on bumpy surfaces, as you don’t suddenly have multiple forces to manage at the rear wheels and lots of secondary motions.

What this car premieres is a next-generation vehicle architecture built around optimizing human abilities and perceptions. Nearly everything in the vehicles is new—including the wide availability of all-wheel drive—except for what’s under the hood.