Toyota Yaris hatch canned, Polestar's Android infotainment, Green car deals: What's New @ The Car Connection

Toyota Yaris hatchback reaches end of the road in US

The Toyota Yaris hatchback has expired, a Toyota spokesperson confirmed to CarsDirect Wednesday.

2019 Mazda 3 costs $21,895, cheapest AWD model adds $3,000

The redesigned 2019 Mazda 3 sedan will cost compact car buyers $21,895 in its least expensive form when it goes on sale in March, the Japanese automaker said Tuesday. For the first time, Mazda will offer the 3 with all-wheel drive, which adds $3,000 to the base price.

2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition looks back, seats just five

The 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition unveiled Wednesday ahead of its Chicago auto show debut next month is a flashback in more ways than just its retro-inspired badging.

Polestar 2 Android-based infotainment system teaser image

From Motor Authority:

Polestar 2's Android-based infotainment system teased, looks slick

Following a round of teaser photos for the model itself, we now get a look at the Polestar 2's Android-based infotainment system. Polestar invited anyone to preview the infotainment system via a tweet on Wednesday.

2020 Genesis GV80 spy shots

The 2020 Genesis GV80 luxury crossover SUV has finally been spotted testing on public roads in production form.

FCA to launch car-sharing and subscription pilot via Jeep brand

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will kick the tires on three car-sharing and car-subscription services with its Jeep brand beginning at the end of January.

2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric

From Green Car Reports:

Best deals on electric, plug-in, and hybrid cars for January 2019

The new year brings new deals, and our partners at CarsDirect.com have found deals on some new models that have never made our list before for the beginning of 2019.

GMC could join electric-pickup tailgate party

General Motors has remained mum on its plans for making its pickups all-electric—until now.

Carlos Ghosn, electric-car proponent and embattled executive, quit as Renault boss

The past two months haven't been kind to Carlos Ghosn.