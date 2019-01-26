Self-driving bar will gladly pour one out on the go

The future both thrills and frightens us.

Mark Shakr revealed its self-driving bar, which combines an autonomous vehicle with robotics capable of serving up the finest adult beverages. The promise? No matter where a thirsty soul stands, the Makr Shakr "Guido," as the company calls it, can serve up a drink on the spot.

The concept envisions users placing and order and paying for their drink of choice via an app and Guido will mix it up and deliver the drink. No human interaction is required at all. However, Emanuele Rossetti, CEO of Makr Shakr, told Digital Trends in a report last Friday that the hope is to activate new parts of a location or city with mobile bars to let tourists, pedestrians, and others "enjoy one's leisure time on the streets."

ALSO SEE: Ford, Domino's to use self-driving cars to deliver pizzas in Miami

Guido is the latest robot and self-driving car venture that imagines companies delivering goods directly to buyers. A handful of self-driving car companies have trialed grocery delivery, for example, and Ford has delivered pizzas via self-driving cars since last year as part of a pilot service. None of those companies can whip up a whiskey ginger on the rocks, though.

Makr Shakr said Guido will remain under development this year, but the company has already launched a handful of robotic bartenders for purchase. The fixed Makr Shakr costs $112,000, plus a small fee per drink mixed to cover maintenance costs.