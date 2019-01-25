2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition looks back, seats just five

The 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition unveiled Wednesday ahead of its Chicago auto show debut next month is a flashback in more ways than just its retro-inspired badging.

The special edition marks more the 60 years of Land Cruisers in the U.S. Aside from some minor styling tweaks, its biggest difference over the standard Land Cruiser is that it seats just five passengers instead of eight.

Toyota deleted the third row of seats to maximize cargo space. The SUV is treated to a full black leather interior with bronze-hued contrasting stitching that ties into its exterior cues. Toyota also deleted the space-robbing cooled center console box for more storage but otherwise kept the big SUV's luxuries such as heated and cooled seats and a 9.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with JBL speakers alone.

Toyota will offer its big bruiser in two special colors: Midnight Black Metallic or Blizzard Pearl with plenty of black accents. The grille, headlight housings, mirror caps, and fog light surrounds swap dark in place of bright chrome. The Land Cruiser Heritage Edition also has bronze-colored BBS wheels.

The center wheel caps receive "Toyota" badges, rather than the standard logo, and vintage "Land Cruiser" badges recall the past.

Deleted running boards and chrome lower side moldings help play up the SUV's off-road and overlanding nature.

Power comes from a standard 5.7-liter V-8 engine, which produces 381 horsepower and 401 pound-feet of torque through an 8-speed automatic transmission to a full-time four-wheel drive system.

Look for the Land Cruiser Heritage Edition to make its way into dealers this summer. Pricing will be announced closer to its launch, but Toyota only plans to build 1,200 vehicles.