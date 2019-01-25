2020 Lincoln Aviator luxury SUV lands for $52,195

2020 Lincoln Aviator
January 25, 2019

The 2020 Lincoln Aviator will go on sale this summer starting at $52,195, a figure the automaker said on Monday includes a mandatory destination charge.

That base price nets buyers a 400-horsepower 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive costs $2,500 more

Standard features for the luxury SUV include 19-inch wheels, active grille shutters to improve fuel economy, power tailgate, heated front seats, a 10.0-inch infotainment screen, Wi-Fi hot spot capability, and a slew of active safety features.

For those who believe 400 hp isn't enough, the Aviator Grand Touring plug-in hybrid model makes another 50 hp over the standard engine and an extra 150 lb-ft of torque thanks to an electric motor onboard. It's unclear how much range the electric motor will provide, however, but all-wheel drive is standard. Power is a pay-to-play affair, though, and the Grand Touring trim will cost $69,895.

The hierarchy doesn't top out at the Grand Touring trim. Buyers can opt for the Aviator Grand Touring in Black Label trim, which boosts the price to a lofty $88,895, or deep into Lincoln Navigator territory.

The Aviator is priced accordingly for the segment. Audi's Q7 rings in at $53,550; the BMW X5 costs much more at $60,700; and the Mercedes-Benz GLE sets buyers back $55,700. Lincoln will also see another newcomer arrive this year when the 2020 Cadillac XT6 launches, though the brand hasn' priced its three-row luxury crossover.

Order books will open for the 2020 Aviator this spring and deliveries will begin this summer.

