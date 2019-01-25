Toyota Yaris hatchback reaches end of the road in US

2018 Toyota Yaris, 2017 New York auto show
January 25, 2019

The Toyota Yaris hatchback has expired, a Toyota spokesperson confirmed to CarsDirect Wednesday.

The automaker confirmed long-running rumors that the Yaris hatchback wouldn't be renewed for the 2019 model year. Demand for sub-compact cars has waned as more buyers flock to utility vehicles such as crossovers. The Mazda-designed Yaris sedan (née Scion iA and briefly Yaris iA) remains safe, however. The sedan features more standard equipment and a slightly lower price compared to the hatch: $16,380 for the four-door vs. $16,565 for the hatchback.

However, Toyota spokesperson Nancy Hubbell hinted to CarsDirect that the brand may have a replacement in the works for the Yaris hatchback. She said the company is working on something new for the 2020 model year and we'll learn more at the 2019 New York auto show. For now, the Yaris hatchback as we know it is dead until further notice.

For those itching to add a Yaris hatch to their garage, CarsDirect reported that the 2018 model is largely sold out. Many Toyota dealers barely kept the vehicle in stock due to its low popularity.

Although larger, the Toyota Corolla hatchback will need to suffice for buyers until we learn more about the mystery 2020 model in New York City this year.

