2019 Mercedes C-Class crash test, 2020 Porsche 911 driven, Tesla's China factory: What's New @ The Car Connection

New headlight option bumps 2019 Mercedes C-Class to Top Safety Pick+

A new headlight option for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class means the compact luxury sedan now qualifies as a Top Safety Pick+, according to an IIHS report issued Tuesday.

2020 GMC Sierra HD revealed: Taking pickup truck trailer tech to a new level

The 2020 GMC Sierra Heavy Duty pickup truck's story begins with its brash new grille and ends with a host of available tech features designed to make trailer towing easier for its owners.

Jeep kicks the tires on car-sharing and subscription services

Jeep will play host to a three-month pilot for car sharing and a subscription service. The brand's North American-market head, Tim Kuniskis, told the Detroit News in a report last week that both pilots kick off by the end of January on a trial basis in Boston.

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S, Valencia, Spain, January 2019

From Motor Authority:

2020 Porsche 911 S and 4S first drive review: Unflappable by design

Valencia, Spain may hug the Mediterranean coast, but this morning it’s a chillier than normal 45 degrees and the massive tires on the 2020 Porsche 911 have gone stiff in the crisp air. That’s no good when the next thing they’ll do is scrabble for grip during track laps that could reach 150 mph.

2020 Lincoln Aviator priced to fight at $52,195

More than a decade on since the nameplate was last in production, Lincoln's Aviator is finally back, and better than ever.

BMW and Daimler reportedly in talks over subcompact, self-driving car partnership

Mercedes-Benz parent company Daimler is already partnered with BMW Group in the area of mobility, with the two German auto giants last month having received regulatory approval to merge their various mobility divisions into a single joint-venture company.

Tour of Tesla battery gigafactory for invited owners, Reno, Nevada, July 2016

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla may use new battery supplier for cars made in China factory

Tesla is reportedly exploring the idea of buying local batteries for its factory in China, from a supplier other than Panasonic.

Would you buy an electric car from Cadillac? Twitter poll results

Last week, ahead of the Detroit auto show, General Motors announced that it would shift its electric-car focus from building relatively affordable Chevrolets to expensive luxury Cadillacs. The company also showed images of a concept of its first electric Cadillac SUV.

Mercedes-Benz moves to build battery supply chain in Europe

A key obstacle to getting more electric cars on the road at the moment may be building up a big enough supply of batteries to power them.