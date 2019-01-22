Cadillac revives subscription, Nissan Altima on tracks, Byton's development: What's New @ The Car Connection

A new chapter: Cadillac to revive Book car subscription program later this year

Cadillac shut down its Book car subscription service last year, but the program won't be dead too much longer.

Uber forms new division to tackle autonomous scooters and bikes

Ride-sharing company Uber said at a robotics convention on Saturday that it is dabbling in the idea of autonomous scooters and bikes.

Colorado becomes 11th state to adopt zero-emissions vehicle standards

Last week, Colorado became the 11th state to require automakers to sell electric cars in the state to meet a specific quota tied to overall sales.

Nissan Altima-te AWD sedan with tracks

Nissan takes AWD seriously, puts Altima on tracks

Following a tradition that's dated back four years, Nissan has put another one of its vehicles on snow tracks.

2020 Cadillac XT5 leak: Minor refresh for popular crossover

Cadillac's XT5 is about to undergo a mid-cycle update and images of the updated version have just surfaced.

Mick Schumacher joins Ferrari Driver Academy

Mick Schumacher, the son of legendary Formula 1 racer Michael Schumacher, has made a move that would make his father quite proud, we imagine. The Ferrari Driver Academy announced it had signed a contract with the young racer on Monday.

Byton K-Byte concept

Beyond the Big Screen: How Byton is developing three electric vehicles at once

In the U.S. and other global markets—and to its investors—the fledgling China-based startup all-electric carmaker Byton has a lot to prove.

Chrysler to electrify the next Dodge Challenger, boot the V-8?

American muscle may never be the same.

Pininfarina's Italian design may be good Karma for plug-in carmaker

Fisker, the luxury plug-in hybrid car company that went bankrupt in 2013, was founded by a car designer. Henrik Fisker, the brand's namesake was a designer at BMW before forming his own company.