Uber forms new division to tackle autonomous scooters and bikes

Uber-owned Jump electric bike-share
Sean Szymkowski Sean Szymkowski Contributor
January 22, 2019

Ride-sharing company Uber said at a robotics convention on Saturday that it is dabbling in the idea of autonomous scooters and bikes.

3D Robotics CEO Chris Anderson tweeted a photo from a presentation by Uber's JUMP group that indicates they are now hiring robotics engineers. The image also shows small icons of a bicycle and a scooter. Uber, however, has not commented on any plans for self-riding bikes and scooters, according to a Tech Crunch report on Sunday.

DON'T MISS: Ford buys Spin, skates into scooter business

The report and tweet claimed Uber's JUMP group has formed a new operation called Micromobility Robotics that will explore the autonomous means of transportation. Uber currently operates bike and scooter rentals like many other rivals. However, autonomous bikes and scooters could play into Uber's grand scheme in the years to come. JUMP is currently Uber's bike-share division.

The JUMP group unveiled its latest bikes that house self-diagnostic capability and swappable batteries. In the future, autonomous bikes and scooters could pilot themselves back to a location for a battery swap before redeployment. While those units make their way back for a new battery, Uber could deploy freshly charged vehicles for users to take advantage of without much manpower. 

READ THIS: Uber to prioritize bikes, scooters over cars for short journeys

Uber wants to make its scooter and bike business a more prevalent transportation method for big cities. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said last August that it's inefficient for a car to move a single person during rush hour traffic, but bikes and scooters can help alleviate some of the congestion for short trips. Add in autonomous capability, and riders will need to put forth about as much effort as riding in the backseat of a car.

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2020 BMW 7-Series revealed: Giant grille for luxury sedan 2020 BMW 7-Series revealed: Giant grille for luxury sedan
2020 Kia Telluride debuts: Finally in the big crossover SUV game 2020 Kia Telluride debuts: Finally in the big crossover SUV game
2019 Ram 1500 eTorque first drive review: The hybrid pickup truck you can (and should) drive 2019 Ram 1500 eTorque first drive review: The hybrid pickup truck you can (and should) drive
2020 GMC Sierra HD revealed: Taking pickup truck trailer tech to a new level 2020 GMC Sierra HD revealed: Taking pickup truck trailer tech to a new level
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.