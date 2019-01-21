Google Maps adds speed limit info to Android Auto

Google Maps logo
Sean Szymkowski Sean Szymkowski Contributor
January 21, 2019

Google Maps has finally begun to roll out speed limit information for drivers using the application across the U.S. The additional feature is an unusual example of Google playing catch up since rival apps have shown drivers local speed limits for years.

Engadget reported last Friday that speed limit info is now rolling out to users after an update trialed the new feature in San Francisco. The rollout then spread to New York City, Los Angeles, and parts of Minnesota. It wasn't initially clear if those who received the update were part of a further trial, but Google confirmed the update will continuously start to populate more users' phones.

The fact it took Google Maps to include speed limit info for users so long is perplexing given its history. Waze, which Google purchased in 2013, has offered the information for years. So has Google's rival Apple, though the former is a far more popular choice for drivers. Apple has been working to rebuild its own Maps application and recognized the botched introduction of the service years ago.

READ THIS: Apple CarPlay upgraded to add Google Maps, Waze with iOS 12

The feature will likely be a welcome addition for iPhone users after Apple made Google Maps and Waze compatible with its CarPlay infotainment system last year. Previously, Apple users could only load Apple Maps when using CarPlay, but the rival apps made their way to the CarPlay with iOS12.

All iPhone and Android users will soon have speed limit information on Google Maps in the weeks to come. The feature is also rolling out in the United Kingdom and Denmark.

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2019 Ram 1500 eTorque first drive review: The hybrid pickup truck you can (and should) drive 2019 Ram 1500 eTorque first drive review: The hybrid pickup truck you can (and should) drive
2020 BMW 7-Series revealed: Giant grille for luxury sedan 2020 BMW 7-Series revealed: Giant grille for luxury sedan
2020 Kia Telluride debuts: Finally in the big crossover SUV game 2020 Kia Telluride debuts: Finally in the big crossover SUV game
2020 Volkswagen Passat unveiled: New look, same bones for mid-size sedan 2020 Volkswagen Passat unveiled: New look, same bones for mid-size sedan
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.