Google Maps adds speed limit info to Android Auto

Google Maps has finally begun to roll out speed limit information for drivers using the application across the U.S. The additional feature is an unusual example of Google playing catch up since rival apps have shown drivers local speed limits for years.

Engadget reported last Friday that speed limit info is now rolling out to users after an update trialed the new feature in San Francisco. The rollout then spread to New York City, Los Angeles, and parts of Minnesota. It wasn't initially clear if those who received the update were part of a further trial, but Google confirmed the update will continuously start to populate more users' phones.

The fact it took Google Maps to include speed limit info for users so long is perplexing given its history. Waze, which Google purchased in 2013, has offered the information for years. So has Google's rival Apple, though the former is a far more popular choice for drivers. Apple has been working to rebuild its own Maps application and recognized the botched introduction of the service years ago.

The feature will likely be a welcome addition for iPhone users after Apple made Google Maps and Waze compatible with its CarPlay infotainment system last year. Previously, Apple users could only load Apple Maps when using CarPlay, but the rival apps made their way to the CarPlay with iOS12.

All iPhone and Android users will soon have speed limit information on Google Maps in the weeks to come. The feature is also rolling out in the United Kingdom and Denmark.