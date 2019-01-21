Ram 1500 crash test, Next-gen Challenger, Tesla's latest layoffs: What's New @ The Car Connection

IIHS: 2019 Ram 1500 aces crash tests but has subpar headlights

The 2019 Ram 1500 aced the IIHS' slew of crash tests but missed out on its top award due to headlights that don't provide good coverage at night.

Michigan puts digital license plates on the road

Following their high-tech debut in California last year, Michigan's Secretary of State on Thursday green-lighted the roll-out of digital license plates by the end of 2019.

What's New for 2019: Cadillac

Cadillac is in the midst of a major shakeup. What you'll find in a dealer's showroom during the 2019 model year probably depends on when you visit.

2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody

From Motor Authority:

New FCA boss hints next Challenger could use electric boost, skip Hellcat

You better get them while they last, folks, as the next Dodge Challenger looks like it's going to be a very different beast to the car on sale today.

2020 Toyota Supra #001 sells for $2.1M at Barrett-Jackson auction

Toyota only unveiled its long-awaited 2020 Supra sports car a week ago at the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. And while the reborn sports car isn't due in showrooms until the summer, the first retail example has already been sold.

2019 Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition is sold out

Lincoln's 2019 Continental Coach Door Edition sees the brand revive the rear-opening doors found on some of its most iconic models of the 1960s.

2017 Tesla Model S testing at Consumer Reports

From Green Car Reports:

More cars, fewer workers in Tesla's latest layoffs

Tesla, it seems, is not out of the woods yet, despite selling almost 250,000 electric cars last year.

Smaller electric SUVs coming from Audi, Mercedes-Benz

German luxury automakers Audi and Mercedes-Benz plan to be in the vanguard in launching new electric SUVs in 2019.

Tesla Model 3 owns the EV market, outsells all other plug-ins combined in the fourth quarter race

Last year, Tesla changed the game for plug-in and electric-car sales as it ramped up production of its relatively affordable Model 3 to almost 5,000 cars a week.