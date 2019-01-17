2020 BMW 7-Series revealed: Giant grille for luxury sedan

The 2020 BMW 7-Series revealed Tuesday has a brawnier look than ever before.

That's largely in part due to its massive front grille, which retains the automaker's familiar "dual kidney" shape. The grille takes inspiration from the BMW X7 crossover SUV with its massive kidney grille. It doesn't just look big, it is: The grille takes up 40 percent more surface area over the previous 7-Series' snout. Flanking the new grille is a set of thinner headlights that offer a laser option. The front fascia also sees a minor once-over with a revised lower bumper and more pronounced lines grace the hood.

The mid-cycle refresh works more magic at the rear. The new taillights look positively futuristic over the previous units they replace, and there's a thin LED strip that runs horizontally from each light. The light treatment appears cribbed from the latest 3-Series sedan, which also incorporates more horizontal lines in its light signature. The rear fascia also gets more chiseled lines over the previous car and a pair of large hexagonal exhaust outlets hide the stately sedan's true exhaust pipes.

2020 BMW 7-Series

Inside, BMW has given the cabin a handful of improvements in the materials and technology departments. Specifically, the leather trim is of higher quality, and a new 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster sits front and center for the driver. A 10.3-inch screen remains the standard unit to control infotainment features for the driver and front passenger, and of course, buyers can add screens for the rear passengers, too.

Standard features read like a laundry list, but some of the highlights include an air suspension, adjustable dampers, premium Harman Kardon audio system, panoramic sunroof, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility. Active safety features are also standard with the 2020 7-Series and include front collision warnings with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, cross-traffic warnings, and parking assist with a surround-view camera.

2020 BMW 7-Series

Buyers have four powertrain choices for the 2020 7-Series ranging from mild to hot. The entry-level engine is a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 good for 335 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque for the 740i model. The 745e iPerformance plug-in hybrid comes next with an inline-6 engine paired to an electric motor. The combo makes 389 hp and 442 lb-ft. The 750i model features a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8 that produces 523 hp and 553 lb-ft, and finally, an M760i sits at the top of the range.

The M760i model boasts a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V-12 with 600 hp 627 lb-ft of torque.

Pricing for the new 7-Series hasn't been announced, but judging by the 2019 model, expect the brawny sedan to start around $84,000 when it arrives this spring.