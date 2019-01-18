What's New for 2019: Cadillac

Cadillac is in the midst of a major shakeup. What you'll find in a dealer's showroom during the 2019 model year probably depends on when you visit.

The automaker's new XT4 is its smallest crossover SUV, a model that squares off against the Audi Q3 and BMW X1, among others. Its lineup grows during 2019 with the big XT8, a crossover SUV that's smaller and more city-oriented than the Escalade but still has three rows of seats.

Cadillac's car lineup shakeup continues. The ATS sedan is gone for 2019 and the CTS is likely to follow. However, the CT6 has a new look and some big changes underhood.

2019 Cadillac CT6-V

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Cadillac showroom this year:

2019 Cadillac ATS

- Sedan dropped, coupe carries over largely unchanged.

- ATS set to be discontinued after 2019 model year.

2019 Cadillac CT6

- Revamped styling inside and out.

- New twin-turbo V-8 engine rated at 400 hp.

- Plug-in hybrid model on its way with at least 31 miles of electric range.

2019 Cadillac CTS

- Unchanged but likely to be discontinued after 2019 model year.

2019 Cadillac Escalade

- New Sport package with blacked-out exterior trim.

2019 Cadillac XT4

- Small crossover added to lineup for 2019 model year.

- Available in three trim levels from about $35,000 to $60,000.

- 237-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 and either front- or all-wheel drive.

2019 Cadillac XT5

- Three new paint colors but otherwise unchanged.

2019 Cadillac XTS

- Largely unchanged