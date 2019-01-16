Cheap thrills: 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class to cost $33,495

On Tuesday, Mercedes-Benz said that its new 2020 A-Class sedan will cost $33,495.

Adding all-wheel drive to the 2020 Mercedes-Benz A220 bumps the price $2,000 to $35,495. Either way, the A-Class is now the least-costly new Mercedes in the U.S.

Both prices include a mandatory $995 destination charge. The A220 is the only model offered—for now.

Both the standard Mercedes A220 and A220 4Matic sedans sport a 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine that makes 188 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque. The only transmission available is a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Buyers will also find a healthy dose of standard equipment inside the 2019 A-Class. Entry-level models include the brand's new MBUX infotainment system, standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, and an identically sized infotainment touchscreen.

Further, 17-inch wheels and LED head and taillights are standard. On the safety front, all A-Class sedans feature automatic emergency braking, crosswind assist, and hill start assist with a hold function standard. Other active safety features are available, such as adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and more.

Buyers will also have a handful of packages to choose from to gussy up the standard A-Class models. Mercedes-Benz will offer an AMG-line option to spice up the exterior styling and a "Night Package." A multimedia package adds embedded navigation with augmented video, while a separate package outfits the sedan with keyless-go and hands-free access, which allows drivers to open the truck with kicking motion under the rear bumper.

The A-Class will make its way to Mercedes-Benz dealers early this year, and the brand has high hopes for the new entry-level model. It noted 50 percent of CLA-Class customers were new to the brand in 2017 and nearly one-in-two buyers drove a competitor vehicle.