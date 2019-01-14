2020 Cadillac XT6, North American Car, Utility, Truck of the year, Cadillac debuts electric SUV concept: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Cadillac XT6 luxury three-row crossover SUV first look: Family hauler for a new generation

Most of us knew the back seat of a boxy minivan better than homework folders, Happy Meal mazes, and Saturday morning cartoons combined. The 2020 Cadillac XT6 that showed up Sunday ahead of the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit is more spacious than those minivans from yesteryear littered with plastic toys and smashed cereal, but will be just as ubiquitous and useful in suburban driveways.

Bose to strip unwanted sounds with noise-canceling tech for cars

Bose first changed the way audiophiles take in music with noise-canceling technology in its headphones. On Tuesday, the company said it plans to offer similar technology to vehicles early next decade for a hushed ride.

GM's Cruise Automation upgrades self-driving test cars, Cadillac to offer Super Cruise self-driving tech on full lineup

General Motors on Friday said on a conference call for investors that its Cruise Automation self-driving car subsidiary is now using more advanced test vehicles that retain steering wheels and gas and brake pedals.

2019 Genesis G70

From Motor Authority:

Genesis G70, Hyundai Kona and Ram 1500 pick up 2019 North American Car, Utility & Truck of the Year title

The jury is in, and they've just named the winners of the prestigious North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year awards for 2019.

2020 Lexus RC F unveiled in Detroit with track-ready flagship

Lexus introduced an updated RC for 2019 but noticeably missing was the updated version of the RC F sledgehammer. It turns out the Japanese brand had much bigger plans for its high-performance coupe.

2019 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty truck reporting for duty: New king with 1,000 lb-ft of torque

Heavy-duty trucks just unlocked a new achievement: 1,000 pound-feet of torque. This is absurd. Ram crossed the barrier Monday when it announced the 2019 2500 Heavy Duty and 3500 Heavy Duty truck lineup ahead of their debut at the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Future Cadillac long-range electric large luxury utility vehicle (rendering), 2019 Detroit auto sho

From Green Car Reports:

Long-range Cadillac SUV to lead GM's next electric-car push, in 3 years

On Sunday night, General Motors showed renderings of a future long-range, all-electric SUV to be offered roughly three years hence by its Cadillac luxury brand.

GM president dashes hopes of future Volt, says no more hybrids

Following news in late November that General Motors would kill off the Chevrolet Volt, one of the pioneers of modern plug-in cars, a senior GM executive has hinted—strongly—that it won't be back.

2019 CES: Quiet year for green-car and self-driving news

As always, the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show held this week in Las Vegas was massive. Hundreds of thousands of attendees, workers, and support staff converged at multiple venues to show off their latest wares, meet with clients, partners, and the media and try to break through the news clutter. For automotive news, however, this year’s CES was considerably quieter than past years have been.