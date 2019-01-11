Ford-VW tie-up, Lexus LC Convertible, Tesla model consolidation: What's New @ The Car Connection

What's next for Ford-VW partnership? Here are some possibilities

Next week at the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, global auto giants Ford and Volkswagen are expected to detail a deepening alliance that started last year as a partnership on self-driving tech and commercial vehicles.

FCA adds 1.6M vehicles to Takata airbag recall

Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles on Thursday added 1.6 million more vehicles to the recall of defective Takata airbag inflators. FCA said this is the fourth and final phase of scheduled recalls for the faulty inflators.

VW nabs Apple exec for self-driving car development

Volkswagen has hired former Apple executive Alexander Hitzinger to lead technical development at its commercial vehicles division, which includes responsibility for the development of self-driving cars and the automaker's mobility services.

Lexus LC Convertible concept

From Motor Authority:

Lexus SC redux: LC Convertible concept hints at new open-top flagship

The Lexus SC is back, or at least it is in spiritual form with Friday's reveal of the LC Convertible concept.

2020 Toyota Supra completely revealed in video leak

The barrage of leaks of Toyota's reborn Supra continues, with the latest salvo coming from the automaker itself.

Toyota GR Supra Racing concept previews 2020 Super GT entry

Toyota's reborn Supra is scheduled for its world debut on January 14 at the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. However, a version of the car was shown Friday in Japan at the 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon.

2018 Tesla Model S and 2018 Tesla Model X

From Green Car Reports:

Musk axes affordable Tesla Model S, X 75D

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the company will quit selling low-end, short-range versions of its Model S sedan and Model X SUV.

Trump nominates coal-lobbyist Wheeler to head EPA

In the midst of a government shutdown, President Donald Trump formally nominated Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler to head the agency on Wednesday.

Socket to me: MyChevy app tells Bolt EV drivers where to charge

Too many apps!

That's one of the complaints electric car drivers have about charging electric cars. With the time it takes to charge one of the biggest complaints is mapping your way to a charger only to arrive and find it's occupied or out of service.