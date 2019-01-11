FCA adds 1.6M vehicles to Takata airbag recall

Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles on Thursday added 1.6 million more vehicles to the recall of defective Takata airbag inflators. FCA said this is the fourth and final phase of scheduled recalls for the faulty inflators.

In the latest round of recalls, FCA will replace the passenger side airbag inflators sourced from Takata. Like all other Takata inflators, the component may be defective after exposure to humidity, high temperatures, and temperature cycling. Defective inflators could rupture in the event of a crash and spray drivers and passengers with metal shrapnel as the airbag deploys, which severely increases the risk of serious injury and death.

FCA is not aware of any injuries or deaths in its vehicles, but the faulty Takata units have been found responsible for 20 deaths and 180 injuries across multiple auto brands.

The list of vehicles scheduled for the recall are:

- 2010 Ram 3500

- 2010 Ram 4500/5500

- 2010-2011 Dodge Dakota

- 2010-2014 Dodge Challenger

- 2011-2015 Dodge Charger

- 2010-2015 Chrysler 300

- 2010-2016 Jeep Wrangler

Another 88,830 vehicles will be recalled separately in Canada, 12,821 in Mexico, and 118,084 outside North America. The automaker said the Takata inflator is not used in any vehicle it currently builds. Owners will be advised in the near future when they can bring their vehicle in to complete the recall, but FCA did not include a specific timeframe in the announcement.

FCA's recall comes days after Toyota also announced it would add 1.3 million vehicles to its Takata airbag recall.

More than 40 million of the Japanese automotive supplier's faulty inflators have been recalled by 19 automakers in the U.S alone since 2014. Over the last five years, former Takata executives have been convicted of falsifying data that led to the deadly defect.

Takata was fully absorbed by former rival Key Safety Systems after the company filed for bankruptcy.