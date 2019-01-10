2020 Ford Explorer revealed, Classic cars to buy, 2019 Nissan Leaf Plus: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Ford Explorer debuts: More power, more safety for evergreen crossover SUV

Thirty years after fanning the first SUV flame, the redesigned 2020 Ford Explorer bowed Wednesday with a new rear-drive platform, a more spacious interior, much-needed standard active safety tech, and a healthy increase in underhood muscle.

Toyota adds 1.3 million more vehicles to Takata airbag recall in US

Toyota on Wednesday added 1.3 million more vehicles to the Takata airbag inflator recall in the U.S., which comes a month after a follow-up recall for another 65,000 cars.

Future Honda infotainment will let drivers make purchases on the go

Honda will bring more connectivity to drivers and passengers in the near future with its "Honda Dream Drive" infotainment system. The prototype system, revealed at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show on Tuesday, will let drivers make purchases on the go and open up entertainment to keep passengers occupied.

Hagerty 2019 Bull Market List: 10 Best collector cars to buy this year

Another year, another round of bullish predictions for what cars will soon become tomorrow's hot-ticket collector vehicles. This is the second year Hagerty produced its "Bull Market List," and it's more varied than ever.

Like a boss: Toyota president rolls up to motorsport meet in one-off Century GRMN

The Toyota Century is a full-size luxury sedan that's spawned just three generations since the nameplate was launched 50 years ago. It's big, bold and deliciously retro, and it's the choice of ride of Toyota President Akio Toyoda.

2019 Nissan Leaf

2019 Nissan Leaf Plus vs Leaf: A first look at the differences

Earlier this week, at an event coordinated with the Consumer Electronics Show, Nissan introduced the Leaf Plus, a new longer-range of Nissan’s compact electric car.

2019 Nissan Leaf Plus revealed: 226-mile range, quicker acceleration

Nissan unveiled Tuesday a new version of the 2019 Leaf electric car, called the Leaf Plus or Leaf e+, that can go well over 200 miles on a charge.

Was 2018 the peak for internal-combustion car sales?

Electric-car sales are growing. Total car sales around the world are shrinking.