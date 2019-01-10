Hyundai shows off holographic head-up navigation system

Hyundai and its partner WayRay unveiled on Tuesday a prototype for a holographic head-up display system at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show.

The new system projects functions usually reserved for infotainment screens or gauge clusters–navigation, for one–on the windshield. Unlike a traditional head-up display, which reflects images from an LCD screen, the images projected on the windshield are dedicated graphics blended visually with the road ahead. The system doesn't require that drivers wear any sort of augmented reality glasses to see the graphics.

CHECK OUT: Virtual Reality showrooms will change how we shop for cars

The prototype system is capable of showing navigation, lane guidance, points of interest, and the vehicle's current speed, but also shows advanced driver assistance systems. Lane departure warnings, forward collision warnings and more can be displayed via the holographic system. Hyundai fitted the system into its current production head-up display from the Genesis G80, which shows the technology's production feasibility.

Genesis G80 concept with holographic augmented reality navigation system

In the future, the system could also display alerts derived from the world around drivers. It could highlight other vehicles, pedestrians, and more. Additionally, future vehicle-to-everything technology could show vehicle communications with traffic lights and other infrastructure directly on the windshield for drivers to see. The system could display the time until a light turns green, or how long a driver has until a green signal turns red, all via V2X technology.

It's unclear when Hyundai thinks it could ready such a system for mass production, but in the meantime, it plans to work with WayRay to expand the technology's capabilities and highlight more of the world around drivers.