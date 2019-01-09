Government shutdown affects NHTSA, Hyundai AR navigation, Tesla 2018 sales: What's New @ The Car Connection

Government shutdown prompts NHTSA to pause car defect investigations

As the U.S. government shutdown continues to drag on, the NHTSA said Tuesday that it will not investigate car defects until federal funding is restored.

More powerful, 226-mile range 2019 Nissan Leaf Plus electric car unveiled at CES

At the beginning of the decade, the Nissan Leaf was the first widely available electric vehicle on sale in the U.S. from a mainstream automaker. Since then, the hatchback has seemingly been left behind due to limited range, low power, quirky styling—or all of the above.

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 sedan revealed: More power from the baby 'Benz

Like it or not, the curvy four-door "coupe" introduced in 2013 became the banner for Mercedes-Benz entry-level luxury in the U.S. More than 750,000 CLA models were sold worldwide, including nearly 150,000 in the U.S.—the small car even made its way into car-sharing services in some cities.

Genesis G80 concept with holographic augmented reality navigation system

From Motor Authority:

Hyundai turns the windshield into an augmented reality nav system

In the not too distant future, head-up display systems will be able to present a whole lot more than the tiny window of static information we're used to today.

Kenworth to build semi trucks powered by Toyota fuel cells

American truck manufacturer Kenworth will build a fleet of 10 semi-trailer trucks powered by hydrogen fuel cell-electric powertrains sourced from Toyota. The two firms made the announcement on Tuesday in Las Vegas at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show.

BMW designs a camper concept with waterproof fabric that's breathable

BMW unveiled a concept on Tuesday at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, but it isn't a car. Instead it's a camper that BMW's California-based design house, Designworks, cooked up with American outdoor apparel brand The North Face.

2018 Tesla Model 3

From Green Car Reports:

Leading the way: Tesla trounces luxury competitors in year-end sales tally

Now that Tesla has released its final sales numbers for the end of last year, we finally have a yardstick to measure the company’s sales success.

2020 Mini Cooper S E: Speedy electric hatchback due for Mini's 60th birthday

As one of the pioneers of electric cars, Mini isn't content to build a more efficient, emissions-free version of its basic hatchback when it develops its first production electric car.

One-step Plug&Charge coming to (Electrify) America

It's easy to plug in an electric car. What trips up many new electric-car drivers is paying to charge.