Ford recall expansion, Volvo plans in-car cameras, Byton M-Byte inches toward production: What's New @ The Car Connection

Ford expands massive faulty airbag recall to nearly 1M more vehicles

Ford on Friday extended its recall of hundreds of thousands of vehicles fitted with faulty airbags from automotive supplier Takata to include nearly 1 million vehicles sold in the U.S. and Canada.

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee vs. 2019 Jeep Cherokee: Compare Cars

There’s more than just the word “Grand” that separates the 2019 Jeep Cherokee and 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee. These two stalwart crossover SUVs of the Jeep lineup are popular choices for shoppers looking for capability, interior space, and even luxury. Their lineups overlap enough that some shoppers will need more than just a back-to-back test drive.

2019 Audi A5 Review

Go ahead, sweat the small stuff. The 2019 Audi A5 is a two-door coupe, convertible, or five-door hatchback full of details worth exploring. From the sharp creases on its body to its rapid-fire shifts from its 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, the 2019 A5 is comprised of datum that Audi does well.

Volvo in-car camera monitors

From Motor Authority:

Eyes on you: Volvo to offer in-car cameras to monitor drivers

Volvo is prepared to install optional in-car cameras to track drivers in 2020. The brand told Car on Monday that the cameras will open up a host of new technology benefits, though it recognizes consumer fears over privacy.

Atlis XT 500-mile electric truck to challenge Detroit 3's pickup dominance

There's another electric car startup that aims to challenge the bread and butter of the Detroit 3 automakers and offer a full-size pickup truck boasting some serious numbers.

2021 BMW iX3 spy shots

Prototypes for an electric version of the BMW X3 have been spotted and follow an earlier sighting of a test mule. The vehicle, which will go by the name iX3, is confirmed for launch in late 2020, meaning we'll likely see it arrive as a 2021 model.

Byton M-Byte production interior

From Green Car Reports:

Byton brings its big-screen electric SUV back to CES, a step closer to production

The China-based electric vehicle maker Byton brought a close-to-production prototype version of its M-Byte SUV to the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show this week.

Here are the electric-car models on the way for 2019

Regular readers of Green Car Reports know we have been saying for a year now that 2019 is the year of the electric SUV. Now the year is finally here, and we thought we'd give our readers a peek at what we know about all the upcoming models. Most are SUVs, with a couple of hatchbacks thrown in.

Toyota's newest self-driving test car is a Lexus LS luxury sedan

If you're going to develop a self-driving test vehicle, why not make it one that passengers would enjoy riding in?