Ford expands massive faulty airbag recall to nearly 1M more vehicles

Ford on Friday extended its recall of hundreds of thousands of vehicles fitted with faulty airbags from automotive supplier Takata to include nearly 1 million vehicles sold in the U.S. and Canada.

According to Ford, about 953,000 vehicles will need replacement airbag inflators after investigators determined that those safety devices could improperly inflate, sending shrapnel into occupants in a crash. The faulty inflators are responsible for 15 confirmed deaths in the U.S., federal investigators said in a report last month.

The affected Ford vehicles include:

- 2010 Ford Edge and 2010 Lincoln MKX vehicles built between Nov. 28, 2008 and July 12, 2010;

- 2010-11 Ford Ranger pickups built between Aug. 14, 2008 and June 21, 2014;

- 2010-12 Ford Fusion, 2010-12 Lincoln MKZ, and 2010-11 Mercury Milan sedans built between July 3, 2008 and July 29, 2012;

- 2010-14 Ford Mustangs built between June 8, 2009 and Dec. 16, 2011.

The added vehicles are part of the largest recall in automotive history, spanning more than 65 million cars sold worldwide. The recalls are categorized and prioritized based on vehicle type and location. Owners of 2006 Ford Ranger pickups who haven't yet complied with an earlier recall for those airbag inflators are encouraged to stop driving immediately and fix those vehicles, according to federal officials and Ford.

A separate recall for 87 2019 Ecosport crossovers was also issued Friday for faulty welds in its front seats that could increase the risk of injury in a crash. Ford said it's not aware of any injuries related to the welds and that dealers would replace the seats for free.