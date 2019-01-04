Volvo V60 vs. BMW 3-Series, updated Lamborghini Huracán teased: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Volvo V60 vs. 2019 BMW 3-Series: Compare Cars

Once upon a time, station wagons were the family car of choice. Today, they’re mostly lost in a sea of crossover SUVs with a commanding view of the road ahead. The 2019 Volvo V60 and 2019 BMW 3-Series are two of the last wagons, and you’d better act fast if Bavaria’s finest wagon is on your shopping list.

2020 Lamborghini Huracan teased

From Motor Authority:

Lamborghini teases its updated Huracan supercar

It's hard to believe it's been more than four years since Lamborghini first graced us with the Huracán, especially since the design remains as intoxicating as ever and, in Performante trim, you'll be hard pressed to find a faster car around a racetrack.

Dodge and Lego introduce pint-sized set to celebrate muscle cars past and present

Dodge and Lego have joined forces to turn the Challenger nameplate into buildable toys for all ages. On Wednesday, both companies debuted the Speed Champions set, which includes a Lego version of the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and the 1970 Dodge Charger R/T.

Hyundai to reveal wild walking car concept at 2019 Consumer Electronics Show

We're mere days into 2019, and Hyundai may easily take the cake for wildest concept car of the year. The South Korean automaker teased the Hyundai Elevate walking car concept that it will unveil at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show next week.

2019 Hyundai Nexo, Topanga Canyon, CA, Oct 2018

From Green Car Reports:

Hyundai sets lease terms for Nexo fuel-cell vehicle, makes first delivery

Hyundai last week made the first U.S. delivery of its Nexo fuel-cell vehicle—to a customer in Southern California.

Tesla Model 3 Mid Range misses $35,000 target by $9,000 even after price cut

To offset lower tax credits for its cars that started New Year's Day, Tesla dropped prices by $2,000 for every model on Wednesday. That doesn't quite make up for the $3,750 drop in federal tax credits, and it still doesn't get the company to its stated goal of selling the Model 3 for as little as $35,000.

Some used electric-car prices start tracking higher

Yes, really. Used electric cars have appreciated in value, in some cases. Call it a market adjustment or a momentary blip. You have one more thing to toast this new year: that the value of your electric vehicle probably isn’t plunging as rapidly as it was. It may, actually have gone up in value in recent months.