2019 Subaru Ascent vs. 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe, 2019 BMW X7 preview: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Subaru Ascent vs. 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe: Compare Cars

The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe and 2019 Subaru Ascent are two crossover SUVs with similar missions to be comfortable family haulers. They take two different paths to get there, however.

What's New for 2019: Fiat

The Fiat 500X crossover SUV offers a new engine option for 2019, a pint-size turbo-4 that spins out ample power and promises improved fuel economy.

What's New for 2019: Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo dealers have one fewer model to sell for 2019, although that's not likely to affect many buyers. The automaker has dropped the coupe version of its 4C sports car in order to focus on the more popular (although admittedly slow-selling) 4C Spider.

2019 BMW X7

From Motor Authority:

2019 BMW X7 preview

After years of sitting on the sidelines, BMW has finally jumped into the full-size luxury SUV segment with the 2019 X7.

Faraday Future ends dispute with key investor

Faraday Future has managed to stave off what seemed like imminent death by ending a dispute with key investor Evergrande Health Industry Group, the same company Faraday Future accused last October of trying to gain its intellectual property.

Rebodied C5 Corvette Z06 is retro in all the right places

Back in 2001, a company by the name of Advanced Automotive Technologies (AAT) assembled a small number of coach-built cars based on the C5 Chevrolet Corvette platform, and one of them will soon head to auction.

Larry Ellison and Kathleen Wilson-Thompson - Tesla board

From Green Car Reports:

Iron Man 2 reunion: Musk friend Larry Ellison named to Tesla board

Tesla announced Friday that it has added two independent directors to the company's board: Kathleen Wilson-Thompson and Larry Ellison.

Porsche Taycan sold out for a year—to mostly Tesla drivers

As much as they evangelize Tesla, it turns out Tesla owners may be looking for an upgrade. Klaus Zellmer, Porsche's president and CEO for North America, disclosed in an interview that the company's upcoming 2020 Taycan electric sports car could be sold out for a year with pre-orders from customers who have put down $2,500 deposits.

The 2019 Jaguar I-Pace, a city boy, and range anxiety

Electric vehicles aren’t made for me. It’s not that I’m not for them. My circumstances just don’t fit with the realities of charging.