2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali review update: The tailgate you want, the interior you don't

In the arms race that is full-size pickup trucks, the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali takes a right turn with a new tactic: tech instead of brawn.

For 2019, the GMC Sierra 1500, Chevrolet Silverado, and Ram 1500 are new and the reigning sales champ Ford F-150 recently received an update. At a time when dino juice is cheap and consumers want trucks to haul their lifestyles around, it's a great moment to build a solid truck.

With a TCC Rating of 5.6 out of 10, the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 scores with straightforward style, upsized interior, and easy-to-use infotainment system. Where it misses is in gas mileage, lack of features, and it is outpointed in max towing.

I recently spent a week with 2019 GMC Sierra Denali to see if this new truck is as professional grade as the marketing says it is. Here's where the chromed-out truck hit, and where it missed:

2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali

Hit: All the torque. My Denali tester had the optional 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V-8 with 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque, an engine that used to be standard on the Denali. Power was sent to all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission. The only engine more powerful in a full-size pickup truck is Ford's twin-turbo V-6, which has plenty of grunt but doesn't sound as good. The 6.2 V-8 has a well of torque to draw from, and it seems never ending as it builds smoothly through the rev range.

2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali

Miss: This is a new interior? Look quickly and you'll be forgiven if it's hard to notice the interior of the 2019 Sierra 1500 Denali is new. It looks like a warmed over version of the last-generation truck, which dates back to 2014. There are a handful of real wood trim pieces inside, but it's easy to miss them given each sits at or below the driver's waistline. The infotainment screen measures merely 8.0 inches, which is fine, but it's the same as the last GMC truck, and the new Ram 1500 has an available 12.0-inch screen.The leather isn't soft, and there's a lot of plastic throughout the cabin. This is a luxury truck?

2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali

Hit: Sit in the truck, not on it. The seating position in the 2019 Sierra 1500 is low inside the cabin, which makes it feel more like a car than a truck from behind the wheel. The low seating position doesn't hinder visibility, and all the tall glass around the cabin makes it feel larger and more airy than the competition. It's a mind trick that works.

2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali

Miss: Luxury truck tires, not work truck tires. My 2019 Sierra 1500 Denali's 22-inch polished aluminum wheels were wrapped in Bridgestone Alenza tires. While rated as an all-season tire, the slightest bit of snow, slush, or ice posed a challenge. Four-wheel drive is great, but doesn't help you stop. Tires matter. The subpar grip the Alenza tires provided in winter weather—and it was far from blizzard conditions during my test week—made it clear these aren't tires that are meant to be put to work doing truck things. They made to provide a quiet, luxurious ride on the freeway, which they did, when the freeways were bare and clear of any form of wintry mix.

2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali

Hit: There's some real innovation. The optional power running boards on my tester move positions at the touch of the foot. This gives easy access to the cab or the front of the bed, depending which is needed. That's a nifty feature that helps them stand out compared to rivals. The six-way folding tailgate is the definition of creativities. It allowed me to access groceries and other items in the bed with ease by dropping the middle section down.