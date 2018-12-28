Chevy Silverado vs GMC Sierra, Subaru WRX STI S209, how tax credit expiration hurts domestic autos: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 vs. 2019 GMC Sierra 1500: Compare Cars

Pickup truck buyers are reliable in their loyalty—until they aren’t. If you’ve made it this far, you’re down to the wire between the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500.

2019 Volkswagen Golf Review

The 2019 Volkswagen Golf is what we would all drive if we were all rational people. We’re not, so we buy three-row SUVs to take to Kroger and convertibles for family cars. We’re imperfect. So is the VW Golf, but not as much as we are.

2019 Nissan Titan Review

The 2019 Nissan Titan is a full-size pickup truck that gets the basics right: it’s a hauler with plenty of power and a spacious cab. What it doesn’t do is offer many compelling reasons for loyal truck buyers to jump ship after years behind the wheel of its chief rivals.

Subaru WRX STI S209 teased ahead of 2019 Detroit auto show

From Motor Authority:

Hotter Subaru WRX STI headed to Detroit auto show confirmed as the S209

A hotter version of the Subaru WRX STI is coming to America, and Subaru on Thursday confirmed the car as the S209.

Audi's AID subsidiary leads self-driving car development at VW Group

Self-driving car development is well underway at numerous automakers and technology companies. At Volkswagen Group, Audi leads the charge. The brand spun-off a start-up company called Autonomous Intelligent Driving, or AID, about a year and a half ago.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk can be switched to RWD in minutes

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk benefits from a four-wheel-drive system to put its power down more effectively, but that means smokey burnouts are off limits. Or are they?

Tesla Model 3 all-wheel drive Performance rolls off a new assembly line in a temporary structure

From Green Car Reports:

Opinion: Expiring tax credits hurt U.S. automakers, favor imports

President Trump campaigned on a promise to aid U.S. manufacturers and provide more incentives for them to produce products in the U.S. Now the President, seemingly in opposition to that stance, has launched into a war of words with two of America's largest automakers—its youngest and one of its oldest—over the tax credits that have allowed them to build advanced plug-in cars in the U.S.

Would a Porsche Taycan Turbo confuse the Mission for sports-car brand's electric car?

The Porsche Taycan—since way back in its early 2015 Mission E Concept days—has been discussed by Porsche in two distinct ways.

Tesla Model 3 now in the running for IIHS Top Safety Pick+

Most cars these days perform really well on crash tests. Where they fall down in ratings from the IIHS is usually in either headlight performance or underperforming active safety features.