Subaru Forester vs Hyundai Santa Fe, Porsche Taycan pricing, electric trucks and towing potential: Whats New @ The Car Connection

2019 Subaru Forester vs 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe: Compare Cars

Compact crossover SUV shoppers are spoiled for choice. Two models that rise to the top of our ratings are the 2019 Subaru Forester and 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe.

2019 Volkswagen Jetta Review

The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta hardly lacks for assets. The compact sedan is roomy, comfortable, well-made, and a good value. But the 2019 Jetta doesn’t bond with its driver in the way we’ve come to expect from German-branded small cars, including the Jetta’s VW Golf cousin.

2019 Volkswagen Atlas Review

With its 2019 Atlas, Volkswagen doesn’t shrug at the notion of seating seven adults under a single crossover SUV’s roof.

Porsche Taycan production

From Motor Authority:

Porsche Taycan performance model could be named Turbo, cost more than $130,000

The model names for Porsche's upcoming Taycan electric car will fit right in with existing Porsche nomenclature, according to a Wednesday tweet from automotive journalist Alex Roy.

Subaru's STI division has a tuned Forester hybrid for the 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon

Subaru's motorsport department and in-house tuner, STI, will use next month's 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon to show off a handful of concept cars, one of which will be a Forester concept packing a number of STI mods as well as the e-Boxer hybrid powertrain introduced in the Japanese market earlier in the year.

Italian coachbuilder plans Audi A8 Avant wagon

Italian firm Castagna has plans to turn Audi's largest sedan into an Avant-style wagon. The firm shared renderings of the future project on social media earlier this month, depicting a previous-generation A8 that has ditched its standard trunk in order to become a full-sized wagon.

Tesla Model X towing

From Green Car Reports:

Forget big V-8s and diesels: Why electric trucks will be great for towing

Pickups in the U.S. are often sold on the bragging rights of numbers—not the Olympic-sprinter acceleration times and top-speed numbers that sell performance cars, but in how high they can tip the scales in strongman-contest pulling and hauling tasks.

UX small crossover could spawn fully electric Lexus, trademark move suggests

Although Toyota isn’t in any big hurry to develop and push out electric vehicles to its dealerships—especially in the U.S., as recent executive comments have suggested—there might be a different trajectory planned for electrifying Lexus showrooms.

Chargepoint partners with Greenlots to expand access for drivers

Forget five-minute fill-ups. What seems to drive many electric car drivers crazy is making sure the charger they find has the right connector, how fast the charger is (in kilowatts), and whether they have the right credentials to activate it.