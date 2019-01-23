2019 Ram 1500 Limited review update: The luxury pickup truck you want

Pickup trucks used to be a tool that tradesmen and farmers put to work. It's a different era now, as many pickup trucks live their lives running between to Starbucks on Monday morning and hauling the family boat or snowmobiles on the weekends.

For 2019, the big three full-size pickup trucks from Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, and Ram are new or recently updated to fight for shoppers' attention. Ram put a huge focus on the interior of the new 2019 1500 with an evolutionary style, high-grade materials, and various interior themes to set the mood.

The 2019 Ram 1500 has a TCC Rating of 5.8 out of 10, which bests every competitor except the Ford F-150. There's a caveat though: The Ram hasn't been fully crash-tested yet, and its newer structure should perform well once tested. Its score could rise past the Ford's once ratings are in.

Last year I drove the 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie and called it the new leader of the pack. I spent a full week with a downright lavish 2019 Ram 1500 Limited model to get a taste of that luxury-truck owner life to see what swankiest the Ram 1500 in the lineup had to offer.

Here's where it hit, and where it missed:

2019 Ram 1500 Limited

Hit: Just look at that screen. It's 12.0 inches of beauty. Once upon a time new car radios had Tic Tac-sized buttons with displays to match. The Ram Limited's 12.0-inch touchscreen is like a modern version of the double DIN head units that were the norm just a decade ago. The Ram's big display allows users to have Apple CarPlay or Android Auto on the top half of the screen while displaying climate control functions, radio functions, or other various controls on the bottom half. Rather than having to exit out of CarPlay to control other infotainment features, drivers can see both at once. There are still hard-buttons for key climate control and volume functions, too. However, the 12-inch touchscreen's software froze once and reset twice during my time with it. FCA told me that it's possible the software needed an update, which can be done over-the-air.

2019 Ram 1500 Limited

Miss: It's down on power. My tester's 5.7-liter V-8 engine had 395 hp and 401 lb-ft of torque. Those aren't small numbers, and the engine sounded great. The big issue is that the competition offers more power. In the truck world, power is king, and the Ram's 5.7-liter V-8 is light compared the the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra's 6.2-liter V-8. The Ford F-150's twin-turbocharged V-6 laughs at the Ram's 395 hp and 401 lb-ft. Yes, I called engine as a hit after my time with the Laramie in 2018. It's not that it's a bad engine, it's that since then the competition has upped the power stakes.

2019 Ram 1500 Limited

Hit: This is a luxury-car interior. Flat out: The 2019 Ram 1500 Limited's interior is the nicest in a Detroit-made vehicle short of the costly Lincoln Navigator. Nearly every surface is covered in soft leather, real metal, real open pore wood, shiny piano-black plastic, or nicely grained plastic with a low sheen. It makes a mockery of the new 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali's interior.