IIHS Top Safety Pick+ winners, special Ferrari exhibition, EV charger vulnerabilities: What's New @ The Car Connection

IIHS reveals list of 2019 Top Safety Pick+ winners

The results are in for 2019 model year vehicles and 30 vehicles earned the coveted Top Safety Pick+ rating from the IIHS.

Denver to reward drivers who don't park in bike lanes

The city of Denver has deployed "angels" across the city at the base of the Rocky Mountains—only these angels don't wear wings. Instead, they're armed with rewards for drivers who park correctly.

874,000 Ford F-Series pickup trucks recalled over fire risk

Ford on Friday announced that it will recall 874,000 full-size and heavy-duty pickup trucks in the U.S. and Canada due to a defective engine block heater wiring assembly that could start a fire.

Michael Schumacher

From Motor Authority:

2020 Toyota Supra leaked, again

A second photo showing an undisguised version of Toyota's reborn Supra has surfaced ahead of the car's world debut next month at the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Ferrari special exhibition marks Michael Schumacher's 50th birthday

The Ferrari Museum plans to honor Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher with a special exhibition to mark his 50th birthday.

Bugatti's 3D-printed brake caliper tested to hypercar extremes

Bugatti in January revealed the largest 3D-printed component composed out of titanium: a brake caliper designed for the Chiron hypercar. Throughout 2018, the firm has continued to test the brake caliper before it enters production, and we received our first look at just how extreme the test procedures are.

BMW Home Charger Connect charging station

From Green Car Reports:

Report: Home electric-car chargers vulnerable to hackers

Connected home chargers can bring a higher level of convenience to the electric-car ownership experience, allowing more flexibility with remote access, charge scheduling, power-output adjustment, and even data displays. But according to the cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab, they can also bring a higher level of vulnerability to your home.

Future Tesla Autopilot chips may come from Samsung self-driving push

The race to build self-driving cars is heating up, with Google (Waymo), Tesla, Uber, Lyft, Ford, GM (Cruise), and others all vying to build the first reliable self-driving system.

All-electric helicopter makes record flight

Electric transportation is about more than cars. Trucks and buses are also moving toward electric propulsion. Planes, with their long ranges and high power demands seem to be harder. Where electric power does seem to be making progress in the skies is in helicopters.