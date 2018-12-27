What's New for 2019: Fiat

2019 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
December 27, 2018

The Fiat 500X crossover SUV offers a new engine option for 2019, a pint-size turbo-4 that spins out surprising power and promises improved fuel economy.

We already liked the 500X and the new 1.3-liter turbo-4's 177 horsepower offer us 177 new reasons to be intrigued. The 500X is only available with all-wheel drive now, too.

Elsewhere in the Fiat lineup, the 124 Spider gains an available Monza sport exhaust for its 1.4-liter turbo-4 and a retro-inspired appearance package that recalls the original Fiat Cinquecento returns to the 500 lineup after dropping from dealers last year. 

2019 Fiat 500X

2019 Fiat 500X

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Fiat showroom this year:

2019 Fiat 124 Spider
- Monza sport exhaust now available.
- Two exterior tape stripe packages available for $295.
- Abarth-inspired Veleno Appearance Package includes black and red accents.

2019 Fiat 500
- Retro-style 1957 Edition returns to lineup after one-year absence.
- Rearview camera now standard.

2019 Fiat 500L
- Two new paint colors.
- Garage door opener newly standard on 500L Trekking and Lounge trim levels.

2019 Fiat 500X
- New 1.3-liter turbo-4 rated at 177 hp paired to 9-speed automatic transmission takes over as sole engine option.
- All-wheel drive now standard.
- Mild exterior styling revisions including available LED headlights. 

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2019 Lincoln Continental Coach Edition ushers in the return of suicide doors 2019 Lincoln Continental Coach Edition ushers in the return of suicide doors
2020 Hyundai Palisade first drive review: Enter Sandman 2020 Hyundai Palisade first drive review: Enter Sandman
2019 Ford Ranger first drive review: The global pickup truck goes American 2019 Ford Ranger first drive review: The global pickup truck goes American
2019 Nissan Maxima first drive review: Sports sedan subtly reworked 2019 Nissan Maxima first drive review: Sports sedan subtly reworked
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.