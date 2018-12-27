What's New for 2019: Fiat

The Fiat 500X crossover SUV offers a new engine option for 2019, a pint-size turbo-4 that spins out surprising power and promises improved fuel economy.

We already liked the 500X and the new 1.3-liter turbo-4's 177 horsepower offer us 177 new reasons to be intrigued. The 500X is only available with all-wheel drive now, too.

Elsewhere in the Fiat lineup, the 124 Spider gains an available Monza sport exhaust for its 1.4-liter turbo-4 and a retro-inspired appearance package that recalls the original Fiat Cinquecento returns to the 500 lineup after dropping from dealers last year.

2019 Fiat 500X

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Fiat showroom this year:

2019 Fiat 124 Spider

- Monza sport exhaust now available.

- Two exterior tape stripe packages available for $295.

- Abarth-inspired Veleno Appearance Package includes black and red accents.

2019 Fiat 500

- Retro-style 1957 Edition returns to lineup after one-year absence.

- Rearview camera now standard.

2019 Fiat 500L

- Two new paint colors.

- Garage door opener newly standard on 500L Trekking and Lounge trim levels.

2019 Fiat 500X

- New 1.3-liter turbo-4 rated at 177 hp paired to 9-speed automatic transmission takes over as sole engine option.

- All-wheel drive now standard.

- Mild exterior styling revisions including available LED headlights.