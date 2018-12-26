What's New for 2019: Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo dealers have one less model to sell for 2019, although that's not likely to affect many buyers. The automaker has dropped the coupe version of its 4C sports car in order to focus on the more popular (although admittedly slow-selling) 4C Spider.

Otherwise, the Italian brand's American renaissance continues with its Giulia compact sedan and Stelvio crossover SUV. A rear-wheel-drive Stelvio joins the lineup for Sunbelters and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility is newly standard on all Giulias and Stelvios.

Oh, and the 4C Spider is now available with carbon fiber rearview mirror caps painted with the red, white, and green of the Italian flag. Because, of course.

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in an Alfa Romeo showroom this year:

2019 Alfa Romeo 4C

- 4C hardtop discontinued.

- Rearview camera, cruise control, and rear parking sensors now standard.

- Carbon fiber exterior mirror caps now boast Italian flag.

2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia

-19-inch alloy wheels now standard on Giulia Ti Sport.

- Split-folding rear seats included on Giulia Quadrifoglio.

- Three new exterior appearance packages.

2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

- New rear-wheel-drive base model.

- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility now standard.

- Numerous new trim packages including Nero Edizione with black exterior accents and Ti Sport Carbon with carbon fiber exterior accents.