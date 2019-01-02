2019 Volvo V60 vs. 2019 Volvo XC60: Compare Cars

2019 Volvo V60 R-Design

2019 Volvo V60

#1 in Mid-Size Cars
7.2
Expert Rating

People's Vote

votesCast Your Vote!
Read full review »
2019 Volvo XC60

2019 Volvo XC60

#1 in Hybrid SUVs
7.3
Expert Rating

People's Vote

votesCast Your Vote!
Read full review »
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
January 2, 2019
2019 Volvo V60, Tarragona, Spain, June 2018

2019 Volvo V60, Tarragona, Spain, June 2018

When it comes to station wagons and crossover SUVs, the 2019 Volvo V60 and XC60 are all about the numbers.

We like both and for mostly the same reasons. The V60 looks like an XC60 that was left in the dryer too long, and that’s just fine with us.

We rate the 2019 V60 wagon at 7.2 points and the 2019 XC60 crossover SUV at 7.3 points. That’s a small win for the XC60, but its margin of victory could be erased when the V60 is crash tested by federal and independent testers.

MORE: Read our 2019 Volvo V60 and 2019 Volvo XC60 reviews

The V60 and XC60 don’t just look a lot alike. They’re near twins under the skin, too. They both ride on versions of Volvo’s scalable architecture that now underpins its entire lineup. A turbo-4 rated at 250 horsepower sends power to the front wheels in V60 and XC60 T5 versions while a 316-hp turbocharged and supercharged inline-4 shuttles power to all four wheels in T6 versions.

We haven’t spent much time behind the wheel of V60 and XC60 T5s. The T6 engine gives both the wagon and the crossover SUV good acceleration and it works well with the 8-speed automatic transmission.

2019 Volvo V60 R-Design

2019 Volvo V60 R-Design

2019 Volvo V60 R-Design

2019 Volvo V60 R-Design

2019 Volvo V60 city weave interior

2019 Volvo V60 city weave interior

Volvo’s all-wheel-drive system provides good traction, but the 20-inch alloy wheels on some versions are wrapped in tires that may not be well-suited to some wintry climates.

The XC60 is available in a plug-in hybrid version Volvo calls T8. It’s costly, but it provides an all-electric range of 17 miles. That engine choice isn’t available on the V60.

Predictably, the V60 uses less fuel than the XC60, according to the EPA. Front-drive V60 T5s are rated at 28 mpg combined and all-wheel drive shaves that figure to 25 mpg. The XC60 is rated at 23 mpg in T5 guise with all-wheel drive and 22 mpg with the T6 powertrain.

Inside, the wagon and crossover share a dashboard design and most features. Even their leather seats are nearly identical, although the V60 Momentum trim can be ordered with a combination of leather bolsters and a plaid-like fabric that we really like.

Interior space for passengers is nearly identical up front, but the V60 pampers with about three inches more leg room in the rear. We’re not exactly sure where the Swedes carved out those extra inches since the two vehicles ride on nearly identical wheelbases.

Here’s another surprise: The V60 looks smaller but its cargo area is larger. With the rear seat upright, the V60 has about 32 cubic feet of space compared to the XC60’s 30 cubes. Fold the second row flat and the V60 can swallow almost 51 cubes versus the XC60’s 49 cubic-foot rating. The V60 is three inches longer than the XC60 overall, although neither is likely to pose a challenge when it comes to a typical garage.

2019 Volvo XC60

2019 Volvo XC60

2019 Volvo XC60

2019 Volvo XC60

2018 Volvo XC60

2018 Volvo XC60

Volvo V60 and XC60 features and value

Volvo charges about $900 less for a base V60 than it does for an XC60 but there are some notable caveats. The biggest? Don’t go looking for a V60 on your local Volvo dealer’s lot. The V60 is a special order-only vehicle, so you’ll need to be patient waiting for yours to be built and shipped to the dealer.

The V60 T5 starts at about $39,000 and wants for little. Leather (or no-cost leather/cloth) upholstery, a panoramic moonroof, a 9.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and automatic emergency braking are all standard. The V60 T6 costs about $4,500 more and it includes a more powerful engine and heated seats.

A base XC60 T5 tickles $40,000 but does without leather ($1,600 more).

On both Volvos, the automaker’s advanced partial self-driving technology is a $2,500 option for most trim levels. The Advanced Package includes a trick adaptive cruise control system that uses sensors to keep the vehicle within its lane and can bring it to a halt and start it up again in heavy traffic.

The sporty R-Design trim level available for either includes interior and exterior styling touches, but neither Volvo is especially sporty to drive.

We’re patient, so we’d order a V60 and wait for it to be delivered. For those who can’t wait or must have a higher seat, the XC60 is still an excellent choice.

Summary

7.2
Expert Rating
The 2019 Volvo V60 is the rational choice in a market of irrational crossover SUV temptations.
7.3
Expert Rating
The 2019 Volvo XC60 is the full picture: advanced powertrains, gorgeous interior, subtle exterior.

Styling

8.0
Expert Rating
The 2019 Volvo V60 gets the long-roof, low-slung wagon look just right.
Read More
8.0
Expert Rating
From the inside out, the 2019 Volvo XC60 relays subtle shapes with dramatic impact.
Read More

Performance

7.0
Expert Rating
Strong turbo- and supercharged 4-cylinder engines give the 2019 Volvo V60 sprightly acceleration.
Read More
7.0
Expert Rating
Three engines and one new powertrain configuration for the 2019 Volvo XC60 keep it adequately powered and comfortable.
Read More

Comfort & Quality

8.0
Expert Rating
The 2019 Volvo V60 uses its small footprint well for good interior room and a classy, upmarket feel.
Read More
9.0
Expert Rating
The 2019 Volvo XC60 is a luxury crossover that feels special to driver and passenger.
Read More

Safety

The 2019 Volvo V60 comes standard with a high level of active safety tech, but the most advanced features are costly extras.
Read More
8.0
Expert Rating
The 2019 Volvo XC60 earns top safety marks with standard advanced safety features and excellent optional upgrades.
Read More

Features

8.0
Expert Rating
The 2019 Volvo V60 wants for little in base specification and feels downright sumptuous fully loaded.
Read More
8.0
Expert Rating
The 2019 Volvo XC60 should be near the top of any luxury crossover shopper’s list.
Read More

Fuel Economy

5.0
Expert Rating
Thrifty 4-cylinder engines mean the 2019 Volvo V60 is a relatively eco-friendly choice.
Read More
4.0
Expert Rating
The 2019 Volvo XC60 is surprisingly thirsty, even the big V90 wagon does better.
Read More

MSRP

from $38,900
from $39,800

Invoice

from $36,566
from $37,412

Fuel Economy - Combined City and Highway

28 (Est)
24

Engine

Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4, 2.0 L
Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4, 2.0 L

Drivetrain

Front Wheel Drive Read Full Specs
Front Wheel Drive Read Full Specs
Compare Free Dealer Price Quote
With competitive price quotes from multiple dealers, you will be prepared when you meet your local car dealer. Please tell us how to contact you so that dealers can compete for your business!
Search Dealers by ZIP Code
Update ZIP Code
2019 Volvo V60
2019 Volvo XC60
Looking for dealers in your area...
Powered By
We are committed to your privacy. By submitting this form you agree the phone number you provided may be used to contact you (including text, autodialed or pre-recorded calls). Consent is not a condition of purchase.
Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2019 Lincoln Continental Coach Edition ushers in the return of suicide doors 2019 Lincoln Continental Coach Edition ushers in the return of suicide doors
2019 Nissan Maxima first drive review: Sports sedan subtly reworked 2019 Nissan Maxima first drive review: Sports sedan subtly reworked
2019 Ford Ranger first drive review: The global pickup truck goes American 2019 Ford Ranger first drive review: The global pickup truck goes American
2020 Hyundai Palisade first drive review: Enter Sandman 2020 Hyundai Palisade first drive review: Enter Sandman
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
Related Head to Head
View more head to heads »
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.