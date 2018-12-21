Driverless car road trip, Ex-Nissan chief arrested again, 800V electric pickup truck: What's New @ The Car Connection

Self-driving car engineer drove cross-country without touching steering wheel

Ex-Waymo engineer Anthony Levandowski could have dozed off as he made a coast-to-coast trip behind the wheel of a self-driving test car. He claims to have not touched the steering wheel of the car when it was on the highway between San Francisco and New York City, a 3,009-mile distance.

Hyundai introduces fingerprint scanner to unlock cars in China

Chinese drivers will be able to lock and unlock the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe just as they do their smartphones and laptop computers.

Pennsylvania gives Uber green light to resume self-driving car tests

Nine months after an Uber self-driving car was involved in a deadly crash in Arizona, the company has received the OK to restart testing thousands of miles away near Pittsburgh.

Carlos Ghosn

Ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn re-arrested on fresh charges

Japanese prosecutors re-arrested former Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance boss Carlos Ghosn on Friday on new charges.

Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche thanks workers, interviews for new position in farewell video

Long-time Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche will step down at the end of this year and hand the top leadership role to current sales chief Ola Källenius in 2019, but he's already on the hunt for a new job.

Apple hires senior designer from Tesla

Apple has once again sparked rumors it may be developing more than just self-driving car software. The California-based technology giant has hired Andrew Kim, a former senior designer at Tesla.

Rivian R1T, 2018 LA Auto Show

Rivian R1T pickup, R1S SUV ready for future 800V upgrade—possibly in 2022

The Michigan-based electric-vehicle hopeful Rivian claims that its upcoming R1T pickup and R1S sport-utility vehicle, both revealed last month around the LA Auto Show, will be able to recharge up to 200 miles of range in just 30 minutes—provided they’re connected to a DC fast charger capable of delivering 160 kw.

VW releases video of electric ID hatchback testing in South Africa

Volkswagen has heard the naysayers.

Honda presents new battery chemistry that could succeed lithium-ion

Researchers from around the world are looking for the successor to the lithium-ion battery for electric cars, power tools, and electronics—one that will store more energy with less size and weight, charge more quickly, and have improved safety.