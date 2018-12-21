IIHS reveals list of 2019 Top Safety Pick+ winners

The results are in for 2019 model year vehicles and 30 vehicles earned the coveted Top Safety Pick+ rating from the IIHS.

This year, the IIHS raised the bar even higher when considering its top award. Unlike last year, new cars needed to earn a "Good" rating in the passenger-side small overlap front test. Last year, an "Acceptable" rating was enough to enter the exclusive realm of TSP+ awards.

The list is complete—for now. The IIHS tests cars throughout the year and may add more award recipients.

In the small car segment, the winners are:

- Honda Insight

- Hyundai Elantra (built after September 2018)

- Kia Forte

- Kia Niro Hybrid

- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid

- Subaru Crosstrek

- Subaru Impreza 4-door sedan

- Subaru Impreza wagon

- Subaru WRX

Mid-size cars:

- Hyundai Sonata

- Kia Optima

- Subaru Legacy

- Subaru Outback

- Toyota Camry

Mid-size luxury cars:

- Genesis G70

- Lexus ES

Large luxury cars:

- BMW 5-Series

- Genesis G80

- Genesis G90

- Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan

Small crossover SUVs:

- Hyundai Kona

- Mazda CX-5

Mid-size crossover SUVs

- Hyundai Santa Fe

- Kia Sorento

-Subaru Ascent

And finally, mid-size luxury crossover SUVs:

- Acura RDX

- BMW X3

- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

- Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

Aside from the "Good" rating in the passenger-side small overlap front test and other crash tests, vehicles that earned the Top Safety Pick+ award also had "Advanced" or "Superior" crash prevention technology and a "Good" headlight rating. The latter caused 17 models to miss out on the award, including the Honda Accord, Mitsubishi Outlander, Nissan Altima, and Toyota Corolla. The IIHS began including headlight tests as part of its program in 2016 after research showed modern headlights are still largely poor in performance.

ALSO SEE: IIHS: Headlights improving, but you'll pay for better tech

Notably, domestic brands failed to capture a Top Safety Pick+ award. Headlights and crash performance kept General Motors, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles out of the winner's circle. Hyundai, Kia and Subaru dominated the list this year.

Another 27 models received regular Top Safety Pick awards. Those vehicles scored "Good" ratings in driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests, and "Good" or "Acceptable" ratings in the passenger-side small overlap front test and headlight rating. They also needed to score "Advanced" or "Superior" ratings for their crash avoidance technology.