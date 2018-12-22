Denver to reward drivers who don't park in bike lanes

The city of Denver has deployed "angels" across the city at the base of the Rocky Mountains—only these angels don't wear wings. Instead, they're armed with rewards for drivers who park correctly.

According to a CBS4 Denver report on Monday, police officers on bicycles are on the hunt for drivers who park correctly by not blocking bike lanes. Officers have already handed out more than a few rewards, too.

When one of the "parking angels" finds a driver parking so as not to block bike lanes, they hand out a $5 gift card that can be used at any of the city's parking meters. City officials told the TV station that it's important for drivers to pay attention to signs and exercise courteous parking behavior as Denver's cycling population grows.

Denver has one of the nation's largest bike lane infrastructures, but most cyclist-friendly areas aren't protected, meaning drivers can inadvertently (or intentionally) block the flow of cycling traffic when they parallel park.

Many cities have moved to better incorporate other modes of transportation to fight traffic congestion and reduce emissions in cities. Speaking of emissions, Colorado will also become the 13th state to adopt California emissions standards. The switch will begin in 2022.

The report said the program will only run through the end of the year, but perhaps it could resurface if it proves popular. We're sure drivers enjoy the positive reinforcement, and everyone likes a reward over a pesky parking ticket.