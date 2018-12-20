2019 Nissan Maxima priced, Daimler and BMW merge mobility operations, no Chevy Volt successor: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Nissan Maxima updated, starts at $34,845

The 2019 Nissan Maxima ushers in a mild refresh for the new model year that'll cost a little more than last year's model, too. Buyers looking at the refreshed Maxima will find the starting price bumped to $34,845, which includes an $895 destination charge, Nissan said Monday.

Lidar tech could help make winter road de-icing more effective

Lidar is a technology that helps self-driving cars "see" the world around them, but researchers in Tennessee think the tech could be a boon to help treat snow and ice covered roads more effectively.

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Review

The 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross crossover SUV is a fresh start for an automaker that needed new life. Its name draws on a hit from decades ago, but the new version strikes its own chord among crossovers. That’s not necessarily a good thing.

Daimler and BMW Group merge mobility divisions

From Motor Authority:

Daimler and BMW win approval to merge mobility divisions

Daimler and BMW Group are preparing for a future where car ownership, especially in major cities, could become a thing of the past.

BMW's only surviving 1600 GT Convertible is fully restored

BMW in 1966 hired Italian design house and coachbuilder Frua to pen a convertible based on the bones of the GT sports car manufactured by Glas, the automaker most widely known for the Goggomobile series of minicars, which BMW had acquired earlier that same year.

2020 Volkswagen ID Neo spy shots

The first model from Volkswagen's new family of ID electric cars has been spotted testing in prototype form. The car is a compact hatch similar in size to VW's Golf, and its arrival will mark the start of VW's transition to an electric car manufacturer.

2019 Chevrolet Volt

From Green Car Reports:

GM battery facility discharge suggests no immediate successor for Chevy Volt

Will the Chevrolet Volt get an immediate successor, or will any other model soon carry on with the potential of its brilliant Voltec plug-in hybrid system? Considering what General Motors announced yesterday, both of those possibilities are now looking less likely.

How Nissan hopes to market its future electric cars

The Nissan Leaf with a roughly 60-kilowatt-hour battery was expected to make its public debut at the LA Auto Show earlier this month. It didn’t. That car is expected to appear “very soon,” perhaps at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show to be held in Las Vegas a month hence.

California approves next Electrify America fast-charge rollout

Electrify America's second round of electric-car charging installations has won approval from the California Air Resources Board. The company announced plans for its second round of public charging stations in October, including adding more California cities, helping rural residents install home chargers, filling in gaps in highway networks, and installing more fast chargers for heavy bus and truck fleets.