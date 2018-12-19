2020 Hyundai Palisade driven, Morgan's last V-8, Trump's fuel economy standards: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Hyundai Palisade first drive review: Enter Sandman

Sleep is underrated. Underrated like Vermont as a state, pepper as a spice, or veggie as a pizza. Many of us sleep on, well, sleep.

2019 Nissan Maxima first drive review: Sports sedan subtly reworked

Depending on who you ask, 2019 is either the worst time to offer a four-door-sedan—or the best. In a stroke of good timing on Nissan’s part, both of its mid-size sedans are new for 2019.

2019 BMW X2 Review

The 2019 BMW X2 crossover aims higher this year with a performance version that fulfills its original promise. The X2 always has been a sportier version of the X1, this year’s X2 M35i variant makes it official.

2019 Porsche 718 Boxster T

From Motor Authority:

Morgan builds its final V-8 cars, teases what comes next

Morgan has built its final cars powered by a V-8 engine, but rather than mourn the event the company has chosen to celebrate it by releasing a video that farewells the V-8 cars and provides a tease of what comes next.

Veteran GM engineer John Heinricy will lead Hennessey Venom F5 development

Veteran General Motors engineer John Heinricy has come out of retirement to lead development of Hennessey's Venom F5 hypercar. Hennessey made the announcement on Tuesday, confirming that Heinricy is chief engineer for the project.

Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman T bring pure driving thrills

Porsche has expanded its 718 lineup with the new Boxster and Cayman T sports cars. The T in the name stands for "Touring" and dates back to the 1968 Porsche 911 T, which Porsche revived earlier this year with the 2018 911 Carrera T.

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV pre-production

From Green Car Reports:

Study finds what Trump is missing about fuel economy: Poor people don't buy new cars

Rising fuel economy standards make driving more affordable for low-income households, not less as the Trump administration argues, according to a new study by the Consumer Federation of America.

Electric cars "not going to work," Trump says of GM's plan

In an interview with Fox News last week, President Trump revealed his inner thoughts about electric cars—not that many had any doubts.

Former Porsche CEO backing company with TDI-like emissions claim

Former Porsche AG CEO Wendelin Wiedeking, who waged a failed takeover of the Volkswagen Group ten years ago, is reportedly one of the backers of a new venture that, at face value, is making claims that sound very much like those made of what was then the favored tech for VW and Audi: TDI diesel.